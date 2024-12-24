Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Chartered Trading Standards Institute Recognises Institute Hero for Over 39 Years of Service
David Pickering, CTSI Lead Officer for Food and a dedicated officer at Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards, has been recognised with the prestigious Institute Hero Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. The award celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the profession and the community.
The CTSI Hero Awards were hosted by Jess Phillips MP in the Houses of Parliament on 10 December. Now in its 19th year, the event recognises exceptional contributions across consumer protection, public service, and professional excellence.
David’s remarkable 39-year career began in Buckinghamshire Trading Standards in 1985. Throughout his tenure, he has been a passionate advocate for food safety and best practices. His extensive knowledge and dedication have left an indelible mark on colleagues and strategic partners alike. David has provided invaluable guidance and support to peers at all stages of their careers, fostering professional growth and excellence across the sector.
Beyond his impact on colleagues, David has worked tirelessly with Government departments and businesses to influence positive change in food safety and consumer protection. His retirement on 30 September marked the end of an era, and his expertise will be greatly missed within the profession.
CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said: “David’s tireless efforts and exceptional leadership in food safety have set a benchmark for excellence. His contributions have not only shaped the careers of many within Trading Standards but also strengthened the industry’s collaboration with strategic partners. We are proud to honour David’s legacy with this award.”
David’s recognition underscores the profound impact of his career on Trading Standards and the wider community, celebrating a legacy of knowledge, mentorship, and public service.
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.ukfor any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2024/chartered-trading-standards-institute-recognises-institute-hero-for-over-39-years-of-service/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Rochdale Trading Standards Recognised with National Award in Parliament23/12/2024 16:05:00
Rochdale Trading Standards (Rochdale TS) has been honoured with the Outstanding Project Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. This accolade celebrates their groundbreaking work in identifying and addressing the widespread issue of illegally manufactured and displayed vehicle registration plates.
Trading Standards Team Honoured with National Award23/12/2024 13:25:00
A group of Trading Standards Officers has been recognised with the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding contributions to consumer protection and community engagement.
Almost 90% of products entering UK fail safety tests20/12/2024 09:05:00
Trading Standards issue pre-Christmas safety warning to consumers to be on guard from deadly toys, exploding batteries and electric shock from dangerous electrical products
Tower Hamlets Trading Standards Recognised with National Award in Parliament13/12/2024 17:15:00
The London Borough of Tower Hamlets Trading Standards team has been recognised with the Product Safety Initiative Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. This accolade celebrates their innovative and collaborative efforts with London Fire Brigade to address the growing fire risks associated with e-bikes and e-scooters in one of the UK’s most densely populated areas.
Banned American Candy Floods the UK, Posing Health Risks for Children This Christmas04/12/2024 14:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing a stark warning to parents this Christmas about unauthorised additives in imported American snacks, sweets and fizzy drinks. These products, popularised by social media influencers on platforms like TikTok, are flooding UK high streets, posing serious health risks to children.
CTSI Guidance for Shopping Safely Online29/11/2024 09:20:00
There are a number of practical things you can do to shop safely when buying items from online marketplaces. Here are our Top Ten tips
CTSI responds to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill05/11/2024 16:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute responds to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill that has been introduced to Parliament today (Tuesday 5 November 2024).
Government publishes its response to the CMA housebuilding Market study30/10/2024 13:10:00
CTSI welcomes the clarity provided in the Government’s response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) market study into housebuilding calling for a single mandatory consumer code and a new homes ombudsman scheme.
CTSI warns motorists to be on their guard about increase in car parking scams23/10/2024 11:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) warns consumers this week that parking charge scam messages are becoming more common, with many being reported recently across the UK. These text messages tell consumers that they have an outstanding parking charge, and sometimes threaten that if they do not pay it in time, they will be banned from driving or be taken to court.