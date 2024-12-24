Chartered Trading Standards Institute Recognises Institute Hero for Over 39 Years of Service

David Pickering, CTSI Lead Officer for Food and a dedicated officer at Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards, has been recognised with the prestigious Institute Hero Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. The award celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the profession and the community.

The CTSI Hero Awards were hosted by Jess Phillips MP in the Houses of Parliament on 10 December. Now in its 19th year, the event recognises exceptional contributions across consumer protection, public service, and professional excellence.

David’s remarkable 39-year career began in Buckinghamshire Trading Standards in 1985. Throughout his tenure, he has been a passionate advocate for food safety and best practices. His extensive knowledge and dedication have left an indelible mark on colleagues and strategic partners alike. David has provided invaluable guidance and support to peers at all stages of their careers, fostering professional growth and excellence across the sector.

Beyond his impact on colleagues, David has worked tirelessly with Government departments and businesses to influence positive change in food safety and consumer protection. His retirement on 30 September marked the end of an era, and his expertise will be greatly missed within the profession.

CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, said: “David’s tireless efforts and exceptional leadership in food safety have set a benchmark for excellence. His contributions have not only shaped the careers of many within Trading Standards but also strengthened the industry’s collaboration with strategic partners. We are proud to honour David’s legacy with this award.”

David’s recognition underscores the profound impact of his career on Trading Standards and the wider community, celebrating a legacy of knowledge, mentorship, and public service.

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

