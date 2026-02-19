Association for Project Management
Chartered week 2026: APM celebrates ChPPs
Chartered week is always an important milestone for the project profession. With the 2026 edition taking place throughout 23-27 February, it’s the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate Chartered practice and the people, organisations and registrations that are raising standards of competence and ethics across society today.
This year’s theme, Celebrating Trusted Professionals, allows us to shine a light on the people themselves, and highlight the impact a chartered project professional can make. To explore this, we spoke to several Chartered Project Professionals (ChPPs) who shared why becoming chartered is so meaningful and significant, both professionally and personally.
Why chartered matters
Nicola Henderson-Reid ChPP MAPM NECReg, Head of Project and Programme Services for AtkinsRéalis, said:
"Having been a Chartered Project Professional for over five years, I can confidently say it’s one of the most defining steps a project professional can take. Chartership doesn’t just recognise where you’ve been; it sets the direction for where you can go next. Looking back, it’s a decision I’m genuinely glad I made, and one I’d strongly encourage others in the profession to consider. Chartership has been a deliberate investment in my growth and future. It challenges you to reflect, keep learning and continuously raise the bar. It signals ambition, readiness for senior leadership and opens opportunities where you don’t just deliver projects but help shape organisations and the profession itself."
Ciaran Sloan ChPP MAPM, Senior Project Manager for CSQ, said:
"Having ChPP after your name can be a real differentiator. It signals to employers, clients and peers that you consistently operate at a high professional standard, with proven competence, ethical practice and leadership in project delivery. This not only demonstrates professional commitment to the profession but also gives a sense of personal achievement and confidence in your day to day role as a Project Manager."
Emile Fakhoury ChPP, said:
"As projects become more complex, chartered status differentiates you as a trusted professional bound by recognised standards, ethics, and continuous development. For senior practitioners working with organisations like ADNOC, Exxon, BP, or government entities, chartership strengthens personal credibility and reduces reliance on employer brand alone."
Daniela Pinto ChPP MAPM, Framework Design Manager for Galliford Try, said:
"Having your knowledge and experience validated reinforces the value you bring to every project. It shows you’re committed to learning, adapting, and keeping up with a fast‑moving industry."
Joe Quinn CEng ChPP, Senior Project Manager for Mace, said:
"Being chartered travels well. As APM’s international presence grows, gaining chartership can open doors to bigger roles, strengthen bids and improve compensation prospects by signalling that you operate at a recognised benchmark of excellence. If you’re aiming to step up—or step out into other industries, programmes, or international markets, ChPP helps you carry your credibility with you."
Visit this link if you are interested in learning more about becoming chartered and how it can benefit your career.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/chartered-week-2026-apm-celebrates-chpps/
