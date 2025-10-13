Chartership boost for project management professionals in engineering construction

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) is showing its commitment to high standards in industry by helping 30 people achieve Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status through its partnership programme with the Association for Project Management (APM).

Following high demand in 2023, the ECITB’s chartered programme doubled its intake last year, with 20 individuals already gaining chartership in 2025.

Chartership helps candidates demonstrate leadership and project management expertise through a series of workshops, a portfolio and an interview. Successful participants become a Chartered Project Professionals (ChPP), which demonstrates the highest standard of expertise and exceptional project capabilities, through a defined level of technical knowledge, professional practice and ethical behaviour.

Matt Knights, Director of Regional Operations at the ECITB, said: “The ChPP programme is a great way for individuals to achieve the chartered status and we congratulate those that have completed the programme so far this year.

“We recognise the importance of the project management discipline across the engineering construction industry and invest in the programme to ensure this kind of recognition can be accessed.

“Becoming a Chartered Project Professional shows a commitment to professional standards, continuing professional development and ethical and professional conduct. ChPP status also gives assurance to employers and clients showing achievement at a defined level.”

Chris McGee, Projects Focal Point at Harbour Energy, was part of the cohort who started the ECITB-funded programme in September 2023.

He said: “I gained a broader understanding of the different industries project management covers and discovered a wider toolset and skillset. It shows there is not just one way of doing things. It gives you lots of methods and tools you can bring into your work. This was really beneficial and I have already used these new tools in my day-to-day role.

“Achieving chartership helps your current employer gauge the level you are at within your career and lets prospective employers understand the skillset that this certificate shows you have gained.”

The ECITB’s continued investment in chartership underscores its commitment to upskilling the workforce and supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, nuclear, renewables and carbon capture.

Find out more about becoming a Chartered Project Professional.