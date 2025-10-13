Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Chartership boost for project management professionals in engineering construction
The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) is showing its commitment to high standards in industry by helping 30 people achieve Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status through its partnership programme with the Association for Project Management (APM).
Following high demand in 2023, the ECITB’s chartered programme doubled its intake last year, with 20 individuals already gaining chartership in 2025.
Chartership helps candidates demonstrate leadership and project management expertise through a series of workshops, a portfolio and an interview. Successful participants become a Chartered Project Professionals (ChPP), which demonstrates the highest standard of expertise and exceptional project capabilities, through a defined level of technical knowledge, professional practice and ethical behaviour.
Matt Knights, Director of Regional Operations at the ECITB, said: “The ChPP programme is a great way for individuals to achieve the chartered status and we congratulate those that have completed the programme so far this year.
“We recognise the importance of the project management discipline across the engineering construction industry and invest in the programme to ensure this kind of recognition can be accessed.
“Becoming a Chartered Project Professional shows a commitment to professional standards, continuing professional development and ethical and professional conduct. ChPP status also gives assurance to employers and clients showing achievement at a defined level.”
Chris McGee, Projects Focal Point at Harbour Energy, was part of the cohort who started the ECITB-funded programme in September 2023.
He said: “I gained a broader understanding of the different industries project management covers and discovered a wider toolset and skillset. It shows there is not just one way of doing things. It gives you lots of methods and tools you can bring into your work. This was really beneficial and I have already used these new tools in my day-to-day role.
“Achieving chartership helps your current employer gauge the level you are at within your career and lets prospective employers understand the skillset that this certificate shows you have gained.”
The ECITB’s continued investment in chartership underscores its commitment to upskilling the workforce and supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, nuclear, renewables and carbon capture.
Find out more about becoming a Chartered Project Professional.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/chartership-boost-for-project-management-professionals-in-engineering-construction/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
ChPP applicants now able to submit anytime as transition from cycles to open approach announced09/10/2025 13:20:00
From 21 January 2026, the Association for Project Management (APM) will transition its assessment cycles for Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) applications to an ongoing results release process.
‘Be bold and brave’ to make projects successful, business leaders urged02/10/2025 16:20:00
Businesses should ensure they have qualified project professionals in their teams to increase the chances of successful project delivery, leaders were urged at a forum supported by APM.
Embedding change that sticks: Evolving roles in leading transformation webinar23/09/2025 16:20:00
For change to succeed, project sponsorship must be more than a name on a governance slide and individuals must feel like more than passengers on the journey.
The programme unlocking green energy for the UK22/09/2025 13:20:00
Over the next five years, Britain aims to generate 95% of its energy from clean sources. Achieving this will require a modernised electricity grid that can handle more renewable energy and manage it smartly across the country.
Gill Hancock named as Honorary Fellow of CABE16/09/2025 13:20:00
The Chartered Association of Building Engineers (CABE) has awarded Gill Hancock, Head of Technical Content for Association for Project Management (APM), an Honorary Fellowship.
APM Greater Bay Area Network: Site Visit: Yuen Long Barrage & Nullah Schemes12/09/2025 13:20:00
Site Visit Recap: A Look Inside Yuen Long's Groundbreaking Flood Defense Project.
AI use in Project Management nearly doubles in just two years, APM survey finds11/09/2025 13:20:00
The use of AI within projects has almost doubled in two years, according to new data from Association for Project Management (APM).
The project harnessing data and AI to revive ancient manuscripts09/09/2025 13:20:00
The use of Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prominent in projects, but human oversight remains essential, as the STEMMA project shows.