Chatham House to host ‘War Diaries: Unheard Voices of Ukrainian Children’ exhibition

Exhibition draws attention to the emotional and psychological toll of war on Ukrainian youth.

Chatham House is pleased to announce that it will host the exhibition, War Diaries: Unheard Voices of Ukrainian Children from 18-21 February. The exhibition will officially open on February 17 at 19:00 following the event, ‘Ukraine’s Fight for a Just Peace’ featuring Nobel Laureate and human rights lawyer, Oleksandra Matviichuk.

Aimed at drawing attention to the emotional and psychological toll of war on Ukrainian youth and providing a platform for their personal stories, the War Diaries exhibition is coming to London after successful appearances in Amsterdam, New York, Kyiv, Washington DC, Berlin and Strasbourg. The exhibition features drawings, diary entries and personal belongings of 14 Ukrainian teenagers from the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv regions.

Krystyna Hranovska, Founder of the War Diaries exhibition, said:

‘The London exhibition marks another crucial moment in ensuring these children’s voices are heard across the world.

‘War diaries of Ukrainian children are not just memories. They are evidence. They are voices that shape history. A history that cannot be erased. And every voice must be heard.’

The War Diaries exhibition can be viewed at Chatham House from:

Tuesday February 18, 13:00-16:00

Wednesday February 19, 13:00-16:00

Thursday February 20, 15:00-17:00

Friday February 21, 10:00-12:00

You must register to attend by emailing communication@hrystia.foundation.