Cheaper and simpler rail travel

Peak rail fares scrapped.

Travelling by train across Scotland yesterday (Monday 1 September) became more affordable following the removal of all peak rail fares from ScotRail train services.

Tickets at any time of day are now available at the off-peak rate. This will save commuters almost 50% off a return ticket from Edinburgh to Glasgow, and almost a third off a return ticket from Perth to Dundee.

As well as keeping costs down for customers, the Scottish Government’s removal of peak fares will ensure ticketing is simpler and more flexible.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“Scrapping ScotRail peak fares will keep more money in people’s pockets and make train travel more appealing to commuters, providing savings on journeys to and from work. It will also ensure tickets can be used any time of day, avoiding confusion and making people’s journeys simpler. “This decisive action will enable families to keep more of what they earn, helping achieve my government’s driving mission of eradicating child poverty. By encouraging more people to leave the car at home, this change will also support our work to tackle the climate crisis. “Delivering on my priorities for government and supporting people with the cost of living is helping make progress towards a better future, for the benefit of everyone in Scotland.”

ScotRail Managing Director Joanne Maguire yesterday said:

“The removal of peak fares from ScotRail services is fantastic news for both our existing customers, and for people across the country thinking about rail travel for commuting or leisure journeys. “With simpler, more affordable fares, we hope to see many people choosing to travel with us in the coming weeks and months. “Travelling by train is safe, reliable and green, and one of the most convenient ways to get around, and we are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible service for customers and communities throughout Scotland.”

Background

The plan to remove peak rail fares was announced in the Programme for Government 2025-26.

Example saving from the removal of peak rail fares are as follows:

Route Peak Fare Off-Peak Fare Saving Edinburgh – Galashiels £21.20 £13.90 £7.30 (34%) Edinburgh – Glasgow £32.60 £16.80 £15.80 (48%) Edinburgh – Linlithgow £14.00 £10.90 £3.10 (22%) Edinburgh – Tweedbank £22.50 £15.10 £7.40 (33%) Edinburgh – Dunfermline City £14.00 £8.50 £5.50 (39%) Edinburgh – Stirling £20.70 £12.60 £8.10 ( 39%) Edinburgh – Falkirk £17.10 £12.60 £4.50 (26%) Aberdeen – Stonehaven £11.80 £8.50 £3.30 (28%) Inverness – Elgin £24.80 £16.30 £8.50 (34%) Perth – Dundee £16.30 £11.20 £5.10 (31%) Glasgow – Motherwell £9.50 £6.30 £3.20 (34%) Glasgow – East Kilbride £8.80 £5.70 £3.10 (35%) Glasgow – Milngavie £7.40 £5.00 £2.40 (32%)



