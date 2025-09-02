Scottish Government
|Printable version
Cheaper and simpler rail travel
Peak rail fares scrapped.
Travelling by train across Scotland yesterday (Monday 1 September) became more affordable following the removal of all peak rail fares from ScotRail train services.
Tickets at any time of day are now available at the off-peak rate. This will save commuters almost 50% off a return ticket from Edinburgh to Glasgow, and almost a third off a return ticket from Perth to Dundee.
As well as keeping costs down for customers, the Scottish Government’s removal of peak fares will ensure ticketing is simpler and more flexible.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“Scrapping ScotRail peak fares will keep more money in people’s pockets and make train travel more appealing to commuters, providing savings on journeys to and from work. It will also ensure tickets can be used any time of day, avoiding confusion and making people’s journeys simpler.
“This decisive action will enable families to keep more of what they earn, helping achieve my government’s driving mission of eradicating child poverty. By encouraging more people to leave the car at home, this change will also support our work to tackle the climate crisis.
“Delivering on my priorities for government and supporting people with the cost of living is helping make progress towards a better future, for the benefit of everyone in Scotland.”
ScotRail Managing Director Joanne Maguire yesterday said:
“The removal of peak fares from ScotRail services is fantastic news for both our existing customers, and for people across the country thinking about rail travel for commuting or leisure journeys.
“With simpler, more affordable fares, we hope to see many people choosing to travel with us in the coming weeks and months.
“Travelling by train is safe, reliable and green, and one of the most convenient ways to get around, and we are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible service for customers and communities throughout Scotland.”
Background
The plan to remove peak rail fares was announced in the Programme for Government 2025-26.
Example saving from the removal of peak rail fares are as follows:
|
Route
|
Peak Fare
|
Off-Peak Fare
|
Saving
|
Edinburgh – Galashiels
|
£21.20
|
£13.90
|
£7.30 (34%)
|
Edinburgh – Glasgow
|
£32.60
|
£16.80
|
£15.80 (48%)
|
Edinburgh – Linlithgow
|
£14.00
|
£10.90
|
£3.10 (22%)
|
Edinburgh – Tweedbank
|
£22.50
|
£15.10
|
£7.40 (33%)
|
Edinburgh – Dunfermline City
|
£14.00
|
£8.50
|
£5.50 (39%)
|
Edinburgh – Stirling
|
£20.70
|
£12.60
|
£8.10 ( 39%)
|
Edinburgh – Falkirk
|
£17.10
|
£12.60
|
£4.50 (26%)
|
Aberdeen – Stonehaven
|
£11.80
|
£8.50
|
£3.30 (28%)
|
Inverness – Elgin
|
£24.80
|
£16.30
|
£8.50 (34%)
|
Perth – Dundee
|
£16.30
|
£11.20
|
£5.10 (31%)
|
Glasgow – Motherwell
|
£9.50
|
£6.30
|
£3.20 (34%)
|
Glasgow – East Kilbride
|
£8.80
|
£5.70
|
£3.10 (35%)
|
Glasgow – Milngavie
|
£7.40
|
£5.00
|
£2.40 (32%)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cheaper-and-simpler-rail-travel/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
NHS Scotland hits five-year high for operations02/09/2025 15:05:00
The number of operations performed in July was the highest in five years, according to Public Health Scotland statistics published today.
Offshore Marine Protected Areas02/09/2025 13:05:00
Extra protection for Scotland’s marine environment with new measures coming into effect from October.
National Marine Plan 2: Planning Position Statement Consultation Analysis Report02/09/2025 12:05:00
This report has been prepared based on the key findings from the National Marine Plan 2 (NMP2) Planning Position Statement (PPS) consultation which ran from 5 November 2024 to 7 February 2025.
Life-saving ambulance drugs programme01/09/2025 15:05:00
Minister marked International Overdose Awareness Day.
Analysis and Synthesis of Community Engagement Events for National Marine Plan 201/09/2025 14:05:00
This report presents findings and recommendations offered by contractors Howell Marine Consulting (HMC) to support the Marine Directorate in development of the National Marine Plan 2 (NMP2).
Public Procurement Survey of Suppliers 202401/09/2025 12:05:00
This is the report for the Survey of Suppliers to the Scottish Public Sector, held between the 10 September and 19 November 2024. The survey aimed to help us better understand the Scottish public procurement process from the perspective of suppliers.
Scotland's Land Use Strategy Annual Progress Report – 2024/202501/09/2025 11:10:00
Sixth annual progress report on Scotland's land use strategy, as required under Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009. It covers the period of March 2023 to March 2024.
Extra support in the classroom01/09/2025 09:20:00
University tutors to provide help for those who need it most.
Protecting women and girls from hate crime28/08/2025 15:05:00
Women and girls will have greater protection against hate crimes under plans being consulted upon by the Scottish Government.