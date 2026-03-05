Cheaper bus travel for Highland communities

First Minister announces roll-out of £2 fare cap.

People across the Highlands and Islands are set to benefit from more affordable public transport as £2 capped bus fares are rolled out this month.

The pilot will significantly cut fares across the Highland network and is one of a range of measures the Scottish Government is taking to support households hit by rising everyday costs.

Fares such as a single adult journey from Wick to Inverness, currently £31, and a single adult journey from Elgin to Inverness, currently £15.60, would be capped at £2.

Following a successful launch in Shetland and the Western Isles, the pilot will be introduced in Orkney on 9 March and in Highland, Moray, Argyll and Bute from 23 March.

First Minister John Swinney visited Inverness Bus Station to announce the rollout and meet Highland Council apprentices as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Mr Swinney said:

“This pilot makes bus travel more affordable for everyone and improves access for low-income communities in rural areas.

“The new £2 bus fare cap is a huge saving, making it easier and cheaper for people to get around – and I have heard first-hand from apprentices at Highland Council today about the benefits using public transport to get to and from work.

“The pilot will help to significantly reduce costs of travel across the Highland network. For example a single adult fare from Elgin to Inverness, currently £15.60, would be capped at £2.

“This is just one measure we are taking to help people with the rising cost of living, including scrapping peak rail fares to help commuters, and continuing to provide free bus travel for under-22s, over-60s and disabled people.”

