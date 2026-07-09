Cheaper vet fees and new ombudsman in biggest reforms to vet sector in half a century

Proposals for a new independent veterinary ombudsman to give pet owners stronger rights

Millions of pet owners will benefit from the most significant overhaul of veterinary regulation in six decades, as the government today (Thursday 9 July 2026) publishes its White Paper setting out its vision for a thriving and fairer veterinary sector.

New measures will radically modernise the industry, delivering better protections for households and greater transparency around prices - helping pet owners understand what they are paying for, avoid unexpected costs and choose the best value care for their pets.

Vet practices will be required to publish price lists for common treatments and be transparent about options and changes, allowing pet owners to choose the best treatment for their animals. This will be supported by an enhanced ‘Find a Vet’ service and a £21 cap on written prescription fees. Knowing key prices beforehand helps owners to choose the best value.

A new independent veterinary ombudsman is also being considered to give pet owners a clear and straightforward route to redress when complaints cannot be resolved directly with their practice. With the power to make binding decisions, the ombudsman will ensure disputes are resolved more quickly and fairly, increasing confidence across the sector.

The White Paper includes new proposals for veterinary businesses to be subject to statutory regulation, including a mandatory licencing system, inspections and published compliance reports to improve accountability and choice. Greater transparency around prices and practice ownership will be mandated for the first time, so pet owners can make genuinely informed decisions about their care.

Secretary of State for Defra, Emma Reynolds said:

Pets are part of the family, but for too many households the cost of caring for them has become a real worry. These reforms will help owners avoid unexpected bills, compare prices more easily and get the best value care for their pets. We’re modernising a system that hasn’t been updated for sixty years, putting pet owners first while giving vets the modern framework they need to support the future of the profession.

The White Paper responds to the findings of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which highlighted concerns around transparency and competition in the veterinary sector. Recommendations from the CMA will address competition concerns, ahead of the new legislation coming into force.

These changes are vital with the profession today radically different to the 1960s when the Veterinary Surgeons Act was introduced. The industry was then largely made up of agricultural vet practices and small family run businesses. The sector is now dominated by small animal care and a handful of large corporates meaning the legislation has not kept pace with the modern world.

The reforms will support veterinary professionals and businesses, ensuring the regulatory framework keeps pace with a modern, growing sector.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss, said:

The veterinary profession has changed enormously over the past 60 years, but the legislation underpinning it has not kept pace. This new framework will build a stronger, more resilient veterinary profession fit to meet the needs of the UK’s animal sector whilst ensuring the highest standards of care for our animals.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

We back the government’s proposals, which include our recommendations on regulating the sector. For the first time, these proposals would ensure that vet businesses are accountable to an independent regulator, while offering consumers more protection and a fairer deal.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Rights Policy, said:

The current legislation regulating the veterinary market is seriously outdated and pet owners are being badly let down by it. It’s positive that the government is taking forward the CMA’s recommendations to fix the sector. Which? research has shown that the inadequacies of complaints and dispute resolution processes are a particular problem and they leave people fighting for years to get their voice heard. This is why an independent veterinary ombudsman is sorely needed. Pets are treasured members of the family in millions of homes across the UK, so these reforms are incredibly important to ensure people have access to vet services they can trust and rely on. The government needs to keep moving forward with the reforms so that fit-for-purpose regulation is in place before the next general election.

British Veterinary Association President Dr. Rob Williams MRCVS said:

Current veterinary legislation is shockingly outdated and frankly is no longer fit for purpose. The publication of today’s White Paper is a positive, landmark moment for vet professionals, as well as for animals and their owners, taking us all one step closer to improved legislation that meets the demands of modern veterinary medicine.

British Veterinary Nursing Association President Sarah Holliday RVN continued:

Critically, new legislation will introduce regulation for vet businesses, alongside vets, vet nurses and other veterinary professionals as well as deliver further measures that will support animal welfare, provide greater transparency and choice for clients, and better support vet teams to deliver care.

Tim Hutchinson MRCVS, President of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, said:

These are the biggest reforms to the veterinary sector since 1966 and, while we welcome the CMA’s pricing and transparency recommendations being incorporated into this white paper, it’s no overstatement to say that Defra’s proposed reforms are even more significant for the public interest and animal health and welfare. They will provide stronger powers for the RCVS to regulate all veterinary and animal healthcare businesses, ensure the title ‘veterinary nurse’ is used only by properly qualified professionals, allow for the regulation of the wider veterinary team, and introduce a modern fitness to practise framework. These changes are essential for protecting animal health and welfare and for public confidence in the veterinary professions. We look forward to working with Defra and stakeholders across the sector to help turn these recommendations into a regulatory framework fit for the 21st century.

Veterinary professionals are essential to the UK’s high animal health and welfare standards. These reforms strengthen professional recognition especially for veterinary nurses, modernise outdated regulation and help safeguard the profession’s ability to continue to protect the UK from the threats from disease and food insecurity.

The White Paper is being introduced following extensive public consultation. The consultation received thousands of responses from the public and veterinary sector which were carefully considered to shape the new White Paper.

This announcement follows the publication of the Animal Welfare Strategy and is part of this Government’s ambitious reforms to animal welfare – improving the lives of millions of animals across the UK.

Notes to editors:

The White Paper includes reforms will: