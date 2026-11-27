A third (33%) of UK adults say they have seen an investment promotion in the past year that they believe used artificial intelligence (AI), new research from the FCA shows.

Reports of investment fraud to Report Fraud that mention suspected use of AI have risen by nearly 400% in a year, up from 193 in 2024/25 to 956 in 2025/26. Investment fraud victims lost an average of £28,188 in 2025/26.

Most people feel confident they could spot an AI investment scam, but that confidence is lower when a well-known person is involved. Almost two-thirds (62%) of adults say they could identify an investment scam that used AI. But less than half (49%) think they could tell whether a video or voice recording of a well-known person had been generated or altered by AI.

Martin Lewis was the person most often named by those who thought they had seen a fake promotion featuring a well-known person.

Under-35s are the most confident and the most exposed. Around three-quarters (74%) say they could identify an AI investment scam, and more than half (56%) believe they have seen an AI-generated investment promotion in the past year. Despite this, fewer than 4 in 10 (38%) would check whether a firm is FCA-authorised before investing. Among over-65s the figure is almost three-quarters (73%).

Sheree Howard, executive director of authorisations at the FCA, said:

'AI makes creating online scams easier and harder for people to identify.

'Whether you’re considering an investment, pension opportunity, loan or other financial service, use Firm Checker to check if a firm is authorised and help fight financial crime.'

Before you invest, check the firm

Search the FCA Firm Checker to see whether the firm is authorised for the services being offered.

Use the firm contact details on Firm Checker to ensure you are dealing with the real firm.

Firm Checker also lists firms the FCA knows are operating without authorisation.

Notes to editors: