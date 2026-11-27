Financial Conduct Authority
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Check the firm before you invest, FCA warns, as AI scams rise
A third (33%) of UK adults say they have seen an investment promotion in the past year that they believe used artificial intelligence (AI), new research from the FCA shows.
Reports of investment fraud to Report Fraud that mention suspected use of AI have risen by nearly 400% in a year, up from 193 in 2024/25 to 956 in 2025/26. Investment fraud victims lost an average of £28,188 in 2025/26.
Most people feel confident they could spot an AI investment scam, but that confidence is lower when a well-known person is involved. Almost two-thirds (62%) of adults say they could identify an investment scam that used AI. But less than half (49%) think they could tell whether a video or voice recording of a well-known person had been generated or altered by AI.
Martin Lewis was the person most often named by those who thought they had seen a fake promotion featuring a well-known person.
Under-35s are the most confident and the most exposed. Around three-quarters (74%) say they could identify an AI investment scam, and more than half (56%) believe they have seen an AI-generated investment promotion in the past year. Despite this, fewer than 4 in 10 (38%) would check whether a firm is FCA-authorised before investing. Among over-65s the figure is almost three-quarters (73%).
Sheree Howard, executive director of authorisations at the FCA, said:
'AI makes creating online scams easier and harder for people to identify.
'Whether you’re considering an investment, pension opportunity, loan or other financial service, use Firm Checker to check if a firm is authorised and help fight financial crime.'
Before you invest, check the firm
- Search the FCA Firm Checker to see whether the firm is authorised for the services being offered.
- Use the firm contact details on Firm Checker to ensure you are dealing with the real firm.
- Firm Checker also lists firms the FCA knows are operating without authorisation.
Notes to editors:
- The survey was conducted by Kantar. The survey was conducted from 20 to 26 October 2026. The sample comprised 2,558 UK respondents aged 16+.
- References to investment promotions using AI mean AI-generated or manipulated media, such as video or audio.
- The investment fraud figures are taken from Report Fraud’s Annual Assessment FY2025-26 (PDF)Link is external, published in September 2026.
- Firm Checker has been specially designed for, and tested with, consumers to make sure it is effective and easy to use. The Financial Services Register remains in place as the full regulatory record of the authorised financial services population.
- Using an authorised firm can also bring other benefits as authorised firms must meet FCA standards and follow the FCA's rules. Consumers can also take a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service and are more likely to benefit from protection from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
- We strengthened consumer protection through the promotion of our Firm Checker tool. We estimate that the tool has been used over 1.9 million times since its introduction in January 2025. Following an advertising campaign in January 2026, we saw a 49% increase in estimated consumers protected (from about 464 to 694 per week).
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/check-firm-you-invest-fca-warns-ai-scams-rise
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