Cheers as Argentina grants Scotch Whisky historic protection

Scotch Whisky becomes the first international product to gain legal protection in Argentina as a Geographical Indication.

Argentina has given Scotch Whisky its seal of approval as the first ever international product to receive Geographical Indication (GI) status in the country.

The protection recognises what makes a dram of Scotch truly special – centuries of craftsmanship, distinctive production methods, and that unmistakable Scottish character that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

This legal protection ensures products labelled as Scotch Whisky are genuine and meet strict production standards. This will help tackle counterfeit products, giving shoppers confidence they are buying an authentic product and distillers reassurance to expand their presence in a market without risk of imitation products undermining their reputation.

This also marks the first international product to gain legal protection in Argentina, highlighting the increasing global demand for authentic British products overseas. British food and drink exports reached record levels in 2024, with GI products accounting for approximately 25% of all UK food and drink exports and an estimated annual value exceeding £6 billion.

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, said:

Argentina’s legal protection of Scotch Whisky marks another triumph for this world-class British export. In just six months we’ve driven a breakthrough trade agreement with India while securing legal protections for dozens of beloved British products across the globe - from the markets of São Paulo to the streets of Tokyo. This government won’t stop here. We’re unlocking doors for UK exporters worldwide, putting British products on more shelves and tables - delivering real economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.

Trade Minister Douglas Alexander said:

Scotch Whisky is the first foreign product to receive special protection in Argentina which is testament to not only the strength of our trade ties with Argentina, but the prestige and reach of Scotland’s world-renowned product. This is another win for an industry already bolstered by our deal with India which slashes whisky tariffs by half immediately and then down even further in the years to come, demonstrating our action to boost Scotland’s businesses and delivering economic growth under the Plan for Change.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:

There is no substitute for authentic Scotch Whisky and it’s fantastic news that collaborative work between the UK Government and Scotch Whisky Association has convinced the Argentine authorities to give our national drink - and one of our biggest exports – the protection it deserves. Opening up new markets and expanding existing ones for our producers is key to growing the economy and the UK Government’s Plan for Change. Scotland’s food and drink industry and our Brand Scotland campaign will play an important part in that. This is excellent news to all the whisky producers who put Scotland on the global stage with our world-famous spirit. Salud!

The recognition comes just months after securing protected status for 39 additional British specialities in Japan and a landmark trade deal with India which slashed whisky tariffs by 50%, creating substantial commercial opportunities for UK businesses overseas under the government’s Plan for Change.