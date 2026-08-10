Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Chemical manufacturer fined £100,000 after employee injured by conveyor machinery
A Thetford-based chemical manufacturer has been fined £100,000 after an employee suffered hand injuries when it became caught in an unguarded conveyor.
- Worker suffered hand injuries after it became caught in unguarded conveyor machinery.
- HSE investigation found the company failed to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery.
- HSE guidance explains employers must take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous machinery.
An employee was working for Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd at its chemical manufacturing site in Thetford, on 24 April 2024, when he removed a cardboard box from a running conveyor and his hand became entangled in unguarded machinery.
The employee suffered a broken finger and bruising to three other fingers. His injuries required surgery and he was unable to work for six weeks.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd had failed to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery, namely the powered conveyor linking two pieces of handling equipment within the packaging area of its Thetford site.
HSE guidance states employers must take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery. This will normally be achieved by fixed guards. Where routine access is required, interlocking guards (sometimes with guard locking) may be needed to stop dangerous parts moving before a person can reach the danger zone. Further guidance can be found here: The Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER).
Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd, of Brunel Way, Thetford, IP24 1HF, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 11(1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998. The company was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £6,468.18 in costs at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 17 July 2026.
HSE Inspector Paul Shackleton recently said:
“Every year, a significant proportion of accidents, many of them serious and sometimes fatal, occur because of poorly guarded work equipment.
“This was a wholly avoidable incident caused by the failure to guard dangerous parts of machinery. Had Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd installed suitable guarding on the conveyor, this injury could have been prevented.”
This HSE prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Chloe Ward and paralegal officers Chidimma Elechi and Anushka Lulith.
Further information:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- Relevant guidance can be found here The Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998
- HSE does not pass sentences, set guidelines or collect any fines imposed. Relevant sentencing guidelines must be followed unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interests of justice to do so. The sentencing guidelines for health and safety offences can be found here.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2026/08/07/chemical-manufacturer-fined-100000-after-employee-injured-by-conveyor-machinery/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
Building contractor fined after employee fell through a fragile roof10/08/2026 14:15:00
A North-East building contractor has been sentenced after a bricklayer broke his back after falling through a barn roof in Northumberland.
Food manufacturer fined £120,000 after workers exposed to hazardous dust and manual handling risks20/07/2026 15:10:00
A food manufacturer has been fined after employees were at risk of developing occupational asthma a factory in Buckingham.
Chemical logistics company fined after ‘family man’ dies following fall from mobile loading ramp20/07/2026 12:05:00
Bertschi UK Limited has been fined £425,000 after a warehouse supervisor suffered fatal injuries following a fall from a mobile loading ramp during a container loading operation at its Middlesbrough site.
HSE takes landmark enforcement action against occupational health service provider03/07/2026 15:25:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued its first ever Prohibition Notice against an occupational health service provider, following findings that inadequate health surveillance was putting workers at risk of serious and irreversible harm.
HS2 contractor fined £400,000 after tipper truck driver injured29/06/2026 10:20:00
A joint venture working on the HS2 rail project has been fined after the driver of a 20-tonne tipper truck was injured when his vehicle fell off the edge of an excavation ramp
Businesses ordered to stop work with engineered stone after failing safety inspections25/06/2026 15:20:00
Four companies have been ordered to stop working with engineered stone as part of a crackdown to protect workers from deadly dust.
Britain’s health and safety regulator to create its first ever joint industry guidance for collaborative robotics in the workplace12/06/2026 10:20:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) are working together, along with government and industry, to support the safe and responsible adoption of robotics in the workplace.