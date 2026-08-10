Chemical manufacturer fined £100,000 after employee injured by conveyor machinery

A Thetford-based chemical manufacturer has been fined £100,000 after an employee suffered hand injuries when it became caught in an unguarded conveyor.

Worker suffered hand injuries after it became caught in unguarded conveyor machinery.

HSE investigation found the company failed to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery.

HSE guidance explains employers must take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous machinery.

An employee was working for Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd at its chemical manufacturing site in Thetford, on 24 April 2024, when he removed a cardboard box from a running conveyor and his hand became entangled in unguarded machinery.

The employee suffered a broken finger and bruising to three other fingers. His injuries required surgery and he was unable to work for six weeks.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd had failed to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery, namely the powered conveyor linking two pieces of handling equipment within the packaging area of its Thetford site.

HSE guidance states employers must take effective measures to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery. This will normally be achieved by fixed guards. Where routine access is required, interlocking guards (sometimes with guard locking) may be needed to stop dangerous parts moving before a person can reach the danger zone. Further guidance can be found here: The Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER).

Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd, of Brunel Way, Thetford, IP24 1HF, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 11(1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998. The company was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £6,468.18 in costs at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 17 July 2026.

HSE Inspector Paul Shackleton recently said:

“Every year, a significant proportion of accidents, many of them serious and sometimes fatal, occur because of poorly guarded work equipment. “This was a wholly avoidable incident caused by the failure to guard dangerous parts of machinery. Had Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd installed suitable guarding on the conveyor, this injury could have been prevented.”

This HSE prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Chloe Ward and paralegal officers Chidimma Elechi and Anushka Lulith.

Further information: