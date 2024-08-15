Environment Agency
Chemical spill in Walsall
The public have been asked to avoid an area of the Walsall canal in the West Midlands following a chemical spill.
The Environment Agency (EA) is working with other agencies across the West Midlands to treat a chemical spillage into a canal in Walsall.
The EA is undertaking a detailed testing programme of the water for sodium cyanide and other chemicals. Our priority is to understand the impact on wildlife and the environment - and to protect against further damage.
The source of the spill is believed to have originated from a company called Anochrome Ltd, Reservoir Place and has been stopped. The company is under investigation by the Environment Agency to establish the cause of the spill.
Sodium cyanide can pose a serious adverse health risk to humans and animals who come into direct physical contact with it.
As a precautionary measure, the public has been asked to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr (see map).
A multi-agency response to the incident is being carried out by:
- Environment Agency
- UKHSA
- Walsall and Sandwell councils
- WM Police
- WM Fire
- WMAS
- Canal and Rivers Trust
- Severn Trent Water
An Environment Agency spokesperson yesterday said:
We are working closely with Walsall Council and the UK Health Security Agency to respond to the serious chemical spill incident in Walsall and to assess the impact on the environment.
We are now investigating the company that is believed to have caused this incident. Pollution of this kind is unacceptable and the impact on wildlife and the environment can be severe. We will take robust enforcement action if non-compliance is uncovered.
We have established a sampling and testing programme and urge the public to follow safety advice given by the local council.
Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council, yesterday said:
Our priority is the safety of our residents. I share their concerns and hope to see this incident resolved as soon as possible. We are working closely with our partners to manage this situation which has been declared a major incident. For your own safety please avoid this area of the canal and its towpaths.
The latest updates and advice can be found on Walsall Council’s website.
