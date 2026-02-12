Cheshire clay pigeon shooting specialist targets exports

Promatic International exports to 41 countries thanks to a £1 million trade facility backed by UKEF.

Hooton-based Promatic International secures government-backed finance to develop export volumes

Promatic exports to 41 countries and is supplier to major sporting events, including the ISSF World Cup

Promatic’s exports support local jobs and Wirral supply chain

Promatic International, a leading manufacturer of clay pigeon shooting equipment, has secured a £1 million trade credit facility from HSBC UK to support the growth of export volumes. The financing was guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the government’s export credit agency.

Based in Hooton since 1996, Promatic spearheaded the transition from mechanical traps to wireless release systems that have increased safety on shooting grounds. They are used in major sporting events, including the World Cup of the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) and the World Shooting Para Sport Championships.

The quality and versatility of their products, from personal use traps to Olympic standard installations, led to year-on-year growth of their export clientele. But as orders grew, so did pressure on working capital.

To source additional working capital, the company’s bank – HSBC UK – worked with UKEF to arrange a £1 million finance package backed by our General Export Facility – a guarantee designed by UKEF to enable SMEs to export.

This support enabled Promatic to purchase materials in larger quantities, allowing the business to fulfil orders to 41 countries across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

This export growth supports 58 staff at Promatic’s headquarters and a network of Wirral-based suppliers who provide steel processing, coating and packaging services.

Promatic’s international profile continues to grow alongside its exports. As a world leader in clay pigeon trap design and manufacturing, the Promatic group has installed competition standard layouts at high-profile ranges in Dubai, Greece, and the USA, including the venue for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games. The company also sponsors Team GB athletes – including an Olympic gold medallist.

Kevin Ledwith, Export Finance Manager for Cheshire at UKEF, said:

Promatic is a fantastic example of a specialist British manufacturer with genuine world-leading expertise. HSBC UK recognised that UKEF’s General Export Facility could help unlock Promatic’s growth potential. SMEs like Promatic demonstrate that you don’t have to be a huge company to be a leader in your field and an engine for local jobs and growth. At UKEF we have a mandate to make sure that the global potential of enterprising SMEs like Promatic is not held back for lack of finance.

Gary Jones, Group Chief Executive Officer at Promatic International Ltd, said:

The support from UKEF and HSBC UK has been transformative for our business. Thanks to GEF, we were able to access the working capital to take on bigger international projects and meet growing demand from clients and sporting venues worldwide. With this financial backing, we’re confident we’re on target to meet our long-term growth strategy.

Anthony Couzens, Corporate Banking Director at HSBC UK, said:

At HSBC UK, we recognise the importance for UK businesses of having a knowledgeable banking partner when it comes to international trade. We are proud to support Promatic International’s export growth plans, which highlights both our expertise in helping UK companies expand globally and our strong collaboration with UK Export Finance to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

Promatic is a sponsor of the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF). The company has a long-term aspiration to become a supplier to the Summer Olympic Games.

SMEs like Promatic are central to UKEF’s plan to boost UK exports, with a target of supporting over 1,000 SMEs annually by 2029.

Over the last financial year, UKEF provided a record £14.5 billion in new financing, helping over 667 UK companies to export and grow, supporting up to 70,000 jobs.