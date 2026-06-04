Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Cheshire Constabulary officer charged with assault
A Cheshire Constabulary officer has been charged with assaulting an 80-year-old man who had been taken into police custody.
It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into police contact with the man, who became seriously unwell during his time in custody, in December 2025.
PC Benjamin Betts, based in Warrington, is due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates’ Court on 4 June charged with assault by beating.
Our investigation looked at the use of force during part of the man’s time at the North Cheshire Custody Facility. A separate investigation into actions of officers involved in the man’s arrest, detention, and the response to his medical episode continues.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/cheshire-constabulary-officer-charged-assault
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct found against Greater Manchester Police detention officer who sent inappropriate messages to woman03/06/2026 14:15:00
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) custody detention officer (CDO) who sent unsolicited sexualised photographs, videos and inappropriate messages to a woman has been dismissed without notice following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former West Yorkshire officer charged following investigation into police corruption03/06/2026 11:10:00
A former West Yorkshire Police officer will appear in court this week following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation into allegations of failure to investigate a road traffic incident, theft and misuse of police systems to access restricted information.
Statement regarding our investigation into contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight officers had with Henry Nowak02/06/2026 16:20:00
Statement given regarding our investigation into contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight officers had with Henry Nowak.
Norfolk officer given final written warning over conduct during arrest of teenager01/06/2026 10:25:00
A Norfolk Constabulary officer has been handed a final written warning for his conduct, which included the excessive use of force, during the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Kings Lynn.
IOPC to investigate police shooting in Bury01/06/2026 09:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) firearms operation in which a man was shot.
Investigation finds Thames Valley Police used necessary force in Milton Keynes fatal shooting29/05/2026 17:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found that the use of lethal force by a Thames Valley Police (TVP) firearms officer was necessary, proportionate and reasonable, during an incident in Milton Keynes in which a man died after being shot.
Investigation progresses into fatal Bedford police shooting27/05/2026 15:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is reviewing a significant amount of evidence as we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Bedford this month (12 May).
Wiltshire Police officer admits assault on 13-year-old boy26/05/2026 11:20:00
A Wiltshire Police officer has admitted assaulting a boy in a police station car park following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).