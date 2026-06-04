Cheshire Constabulary officer charged with assault

A Cheshire Constabulary officer has been charged with assaulting an 80-year-old man who had been taken into police custody.

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into police contact with the man, who became seriously unwell during his time in custody, in December 2025.

PC Benjamin Betts, based in Warrington, is due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates’ Court on 4 June charged with assault by beating.

Our investigation looked at the use of force during part of the man’s time at the North Cheshire Custody Facility. A separate investigation into actions of officers involved in the man’s arrest, detention, and the response to his medical episode continues.