Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service congratulated for excellent performance

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has made good progress since its last inspection with an excellent performance in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, the fire inspectorate has said.

Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s performance across ten areas and found that the service was outstanding in one area and good in nine.

HMICFRS said that the service had made strong progress since its last inspection in 2023. For example, the service has improved how it gathers and records risk information to help protect firefighters, the public and property during emergencies.

Inspectors found that the service is improving the diversity of leadership roles with several leadership and development programmes. Leaders actively listened to and acted on staff feedback to create a positive workplace culture. The service also effectively identifies future leaders and provides training to managers to help them manage the performance of their teams.

HMICFRS said that the service effectively allocates resources to make sure it carries out its fire prevention and protection plans. It uses sophisticated computer software and a wide range of data to identify risks to the public, places and firefighters. The service also makes use of several firefighter duty systems to maximise fire cover as well as prevention and protection activity.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Michelle Skeer OBE QPM said:

“I congratulate Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service on its excellent performance in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks. “We were pleased to find that the service had made strong progress since our last inspection. For example, it had improved how it gathers and records risk information to help protect firefighters, the public and property during an emergency. This significant progress is reflected in the service’s achievement of all good or outstanding grades. “Overall, I commend the service on the changes it has made and expect it to continue working to further improve in the areas we have identified.”

Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

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