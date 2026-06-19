HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service congratulated for excellent performance
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has made good progress since its last inspection with an excellent performance in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, the fire inspectorate has said.
Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s performance across ten areas and found that the service was outstanding in one area and good in nine.
HMICFRS said that the service had made strong progress since its last inspection in 2023. For example, the service has improved how it gathers and records risk information to help protect firefighters, the public and property during emergencies.
Inspectors found that the service is improving the diversity of leadership roles with several leadership and development programmes. Leaders actively listened to and acted on staff feedback to create a positive workplace culture. The service also effectively identifies future leaders and provides training to managers to help them manage the performance of their teams.
HMICFRS said that the service effectively allocates resources to make sure it carries out its fire prevention and protection plans. It uses sophisticated computer software and a wide range of data to identify risks to the public, places and firefighters. The service also makes use of several firefighter duty systems to maximise fire cover as well as prevention and protection activity.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Michelle Skeer OBE QPM said:
“I congratulate Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service on its excellent performance in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks.
“We were pleased to find that the service had made strong progress since our last inspection. For example, it had improved how it gathers and records risk information to help protect firefighters, the public and property during an emergency. This significant progress is reflected in the service’s achievement of all good or outstanding grades.
“Overall, I commend the service on the changes it has made and expect it to continue working to further improve in the areas we have identified.”
Get the report : Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2025–2027: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- This inspection contains our assessment of the service’s effectiveness and efficiency, and how well it looks after its people. We have measured the service against ten areas and given a grade for each.
- Read more information about the 2025–27 assessment framework for fire and rescue service inspections.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/cheshire-fire-and-rescue-congratulated-for-excellent-performance/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
HMICFRS Chief Operating Officer awarded CBE in King’s Birthday Honours15/06/2026 15:20:00
Mark Byers, the Chief Operating Officer of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Cumbria Constabulary carries out safeguarding responsibilities effectively, but should improve how it investigates child exploitation08/06/2026 10:10:00
Cumbria Constabulary carries out its statutory safeguarding responsibilities effectively, but it needs to improve how it investigates child criminal and sexual exploitation, the police inspectorate has said.
Terms of reference: Super-complaint about the length of police investigations into sexual offences29/05/2026 10:20:00
We have published our terms of reference for the super-complaint investigation of excessive delays in police investigations of sexual offences.
The National Crime Agency is good at tackling serious crime, but needs to modernise its IT infrastructure21/05/2026 15:20:00
The National Crime Agency (NCA) produces some outstanding results from its investigations but needs to invest in its IT infrastructure, the police inspectorate said.
Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Gateshead18/05/2026 16:05:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to child sexual abuse in the family environment in Gateshead.
Durham Constabulary works well with safeguarding partners and needs to improve its child protection investigations18/05/2026 10:20:00
Durham Constabulary performs well in some areas of child protection and needs to improve in others, the police inspectorate has said.
Suffolk Constabulary’s approach to Clare's Law is inadequate05/05/2026 10:20:00
Suffolk Constabulary’s approach to the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, also known as Clare’s Law, is inadequate, the police inspectorate has said.
Surrey Police PEEL report published01/05/2026 09:20:00
HMICFRS has graded Surrey Police’s performance across eight areas.