Chickenpox vaccine roll-out begins today across Wales
A vaccination programme to protect young children against chickenpox is being rolled out in Wales from today (2 January 2026).
All children aged 12 to 18 months across the UK will be offered a vaccine for chickenpox, also known as Varicella, for the first time.
The programme is being introduced following advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommended a universal varicella vaccination programme should be introduced as part of the routine childhood immunisation schedule.
The vaccine will be offered in a 2-dose programme at 12 and 18 months of age using a combined MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella and varicella) vaccine.
A catch-up programme for older children up to 6 years old will be offered later in the year.
The chickenpox virus is very common and affects most children, although it can be caught for the first time at any age. Most cases in children are relatively mild and resolved without the need for treatment from a medical professional. However, some children can develop complications, such as bacterial infection or skin lesions, including group A streptococcus, and in rare cases, encephalitis, pneumonitis and stroke. These complications can result in hospitalisation and, on rare occasions, death.
On average, every year in Wales:
- 4,000 people or more need to see their GP due to chickenpox
- 300 people or more are admitted to hospital with chickenpox
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:
I am pleased to see the chickenpox vaccine being rolled out across Wales from today. Evidence shows the vaccine is safe and effective and will help to prevent children becoming seriously ill. I would urge parents to take up the offer of vaccination and if they have questions to speak to their GP for further information
Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, Professor Isabel Oliver, said:
Chickenpox is a very infectious disease. It is very common. Most children with chickenpox recover after about a week but some children have a more serious illness and need to be admitted to hospital.
The MMRV vaccine protects your child against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox saving lives and preventing complications from infection.
Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales said:
The MMRV vaccine will now help protect children from four different infections measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox).
Chickenpox is a very common virus that usually causes mild symptoms, but it can be extremely uncomfortable and, in some cases, very serious. The MMRV vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against chickenpox. It has been used successfully in many countries for years, leading to fewer illnesses and hospitalisations.
Making sure your child receives all their routine childhood immunisations is crucial for protecting their health. I strongly encourage all parents to take their children to their vaccination appointments when invited.
