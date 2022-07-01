National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Chickens come home to roost as government consults on holiday lets
Following an announcement by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that the Government is to launch a review of the impact which Airbnb holiday lets have on residents and the UK housing market, the NRLA has provided its view on this move to consult stakeholders.
The review, which is set to proceed over three months and was recently (29 June 2022) announced, will consider proposals such as spot checks on rental properties to ensure they observe noise and antisocial behaviour rules.
This exercise will also look into whether a self-certification scheme, which hosts would be required to sign up to before they make their start in the holiday lets market, could be introduced.
In response to this announcement Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“The growth in holiday lets is a direct consequence of the Government’s attack on long-term rented housing.
“Tax policies actively discourage long-term investment in the private rented sector by landlords. With a Housing Secretary that wants to shrink the size of the sector, it is little wonder many landlords have jumped ship to the holiday lets market.
“As a result, for many in holiday hot spots finding a long-term home to rent is all but impossible. With demand for such housing at a record high, all it is doing is increasing rents when tenants can least afford it.
“The Government needs to end its anti-landlord attitude and develop pro-growth tax plans to help renters access the housing they need.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/chickens-come-home-to-roost-as-government-consults-on-holiday-lets
