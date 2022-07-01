Chickens come home to roost as government consults on holiday lets

Following an announcement by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that the Government is to launch a review of the impact which Airbnb holiday lets have on residents and the UK housing market, the NRLA has provided its view on this move to consult stakeholders.

The review, which is set to proceed over three months and was recently (29 June 2022) announced, will consider proposals such as spot checks on rental properties to ensure they observe noise and antisocial behaviour rules.

This exercise will also look into whether a self-certification scheme, which hosts would be required to sign up to before they make their start in the holiday lets market, could be introduced.

In response to this announcement Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said: