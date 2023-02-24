Chief Constable tribute

Justice Secretary thanks Sir Iain Livingstone QPM for his service.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown has thanked Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone for his distinguished leadership of Police Scotland as he prepares to step down.

Sir Iain announced his intention to retire from the role he was appointed to in 2018 at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority yesterday, making him Police Scotland’s longest serving Chief Constable.

His decision to retire later this year follows a distinguished period leading the UK’s second biggest force and major policing operations. These included the policing of the COVID pandemic response, the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and the memorial period throughout Scotland following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said:

“I would like to pay tribute and offer my thanks to Sir Iain for his long and distinguished service to Scottish policing. As Chief Constable of Scotland he has led the force through what history will show to be hugely significant events.

“The successful policing of COP26, when the world’s focus was on Glasgow, has been widely applauded as was Police Scotland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, officers were praised for their measured and proportionate handling of an unprecedented crisis, and we have Sir Iain to thank for that strategic direction.

“Most recently the sensitive and effective policing operation put in place following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth provided a fitting tribute. Again, Sir Iain can be rightly proud of the strong and inspiring leadership he provided, which drove forward the whole Police Scotland response.

“Sir Iain leaves the second largest force in the UK in great shape as it prepares to mark its tenth anniversary - and that is a fitting and lasting legacy to his life of service.”

Background

Sir Iain, 56, was appointed Chief Constable in August 2018, having served as Interim Chief from September 2017.

Senior police officers are appointed by the SPA. An appointment of a chief constable has effect only if approved by the Scottish Ministers.