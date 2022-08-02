Chief Executive Appointed

A new Chief Executive with nearly three decades of experience in the criminal justice system has been appointed.

Phil Golding, 44, will take up the prestigious role later this year after six years as head of the Law Commission – leading the commission through significant change.

Phil’s experience of the justice system stretches back to 1994 when he joined the then Lord Chancellor’s Department. Since then, he has progressed through the ranks via Ministerial Private Offices and various roles.

He served as Head of the Senior Presiding Judge’s office between 2008 and 2011, before moving to HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) to undertake a number of operational roles, including Head of Crime for the South West.

Phil is married with two children and lives in Kent, where he is passionate about the outdoors and serves as magistrate. He joined the civil service as a 16-year-old and passed his degree through the Open University.

The APCC is the national home of policing governance and supports all Police and Crime Commissioners and their equivalents from across Great Britain.

We support PCCs to drive down crime, champion the needs of victims, protect communities, deliver excellence in policing and to be the voice of the public in policing and the criminal justice system.

Members operate at a national level to influence policy on criminal justice and policing, including working with the Home Secretary and other senior Government ministers to help shape new policy and legislation on behalf of their local communities.

APCC Chair, Marc Jones PCC said: “We are delighted that Phil will be leading the APCC. He was an outstanding candidate and will bring real knowledge and experience of the criminal justice system, as well as an impressive leadership record as an exceptional CEO at the Law Commission.

“We were particularly struck by Phil’s strategic grasp and vision, as well as his track record of leading high performing and well-supported teams.

“This is a critical time for policing and effective public oversight and governance has never been more vital to building public confidence in policing. We are confident that under Phil’s leadership the APCC will maintain and grow its influence and provide a strong voice for our members and their communities as we look to deliver our ambitious plans for an ever safer Britain."

Phil Golding said: “I am thrilled to be joining the APCC and to be able to play a role in strengthening the ability of PCCs and other policing bodies across the country to deliver safer communities for all.

“The organisation is pivotal in delivering modern and effective policing, driving down crime, protecting our population and providing the best possible services for victims.

“It is an honour to be chosen for this role and though there are challenges ahead I relish the opportunity to take them on.”