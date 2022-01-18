Sport England
Chief executive appointed Disability and Access Ambassador
Tim Hollingsworth becomes one of 19 ambassadors representing different business sectors
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has been appointed as one of the government’s disability and access ambassadors (DAA).
The positions were first created in July last year, with 15 being announced in 2021 and a further four being appointed today.
During their tenure – which could be up to three years – the ambassadors will drive improvements in the accessibility and quality of services and facilities for disabled people in their sector.
Each a senior business leader, the ambassadors cover sectors ranging from airports to insurance, with Tim being appointed to cover sports and physical activity.
“I’m honoured and excited to take on this role alongside so many other talented people, all with the goal of improving opportunity and access for disabled people,” he said.
“With my previous experience leading the British Paralympic Association and playing a part in helping to change the perceptions of disability in society, as well as my work now at Sport England where tackling inequalities is at the very heart of our Uniting the Movement strategy, I feel I’m well placed to help make real change.
“With or without this role, I will always be an advocate for the improvement of representation and inclusion for disabled people, but to be a part of the DAA programme is positive and shows the government’s intention to make positive change across all aspects of society.”
Prior to joining Sport England, where his role as chief executive sees him leading our Uniting the Movement strategy, Tim was chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA) for seven years.
He led ParalympicsGB into four Games and, by leading the BPA’s development into a charity that challenges perceptions and preconceptions of disability in society, has been at the forefront of work that’s increased the profile of the Paralympic movement.
The ambassadors are managed by the Cabinet Office’s Disability Unit, which is part of the Equality Hub, and will help to ensure businesses and organisations are doing all they can to support disabled customers.
Find out more about the ambassadors and see the full list.
