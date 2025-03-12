Sport England
Chief executive responds to Government Bill
The Planning and Infrastructure Bill could impact our statutory consultee role on planning applications involving playing fields.
The Government yesterday published it’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill.
The Bill intends to create the ‘biggest building boom’ in a generation by removing ‘unnecessary bureaucracy’, but in doing so could potentially impact the provision of sport and physical activity.
Responding to the publication of the Bill, our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has issued the below statement.
"We understand the Government’s priority around housebuilding and the need to stimulate growth," he said.
"However, it is vital we balance this with the need to keep a nation moving – and the places and spaces that currently support sport and activity in our community.
"We therefore look forward to working constructively with Government through the consultation to seek to achieve these aims.
"History shows us that without effective action taken to protect playing fields, we will see vital facilities lost, particularly often in those areas that are already least well served.
"Once you lose a playing field or pitch, it's gone forever.
"With more than half our playing fields in this country within school grounds, and with a child obesity crisis and £7.4billion lost to the economy each year to inactivity, it's essential we get the balance right ensure any future legislation continues to protect the facilities base in this country."
