Chief executive welcomes Government funding for sports facilities

Following the Government's announcement of £100 million being committed to upgrading sports facilities across the United Kingdom, our chief executive has issued the below statement.

The funding is to be spent on both new and refurbished facilities, including pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights.

Of the £100m committed, the Government has said at least 40% will go to multi-sports facilities, with the funding as a whole being targeted at deprived areas in an attempt to increase participation levels in women and girls, disabled people and those from ethnically diverse communities.

Our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth, has welcomed the announcement, which matches the mission of our Uniting the Movement strategy to tackle inequalities in activity levels.

He said: "This announcement from the Secretary of State should be greatly welcomed.

"Grassroots sports clubs are the lifeblood of our communities, bringing people together from all walks of life and enabling people to play the sports they love.

"Too often, however, access to sport facilities can be a postcode lottery – so it’s particularly welcome that this investment will be targeted to the places across the country that need it most, supporting underrepresented groups to enjoy the profound benefits of sport and activity that follow.

"Every £1 invested in community sport and physical activity generates £4.20 for our economy and society. Improving pitches and facilities is not just great for grassroots sport – it’s good for the long-term health and wealth of our country, too."

Read more

£100 million to revamp local sports facilities across UK