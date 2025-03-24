Sport England
|Printable version
Chief executive welcomes Government funding for sports facilities
The Government has announced £100 million to upgrade sports facilities across the United Kingdom
Following the Government's announcement of £100 million being committed to upgrading sports facilities across the United Kingdom, our chief executive has issued the below statement.
The funding is to be spent on both new and refurbished facilities, including pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights.
Of the £100m committed, the Government has said at least 40% will go to multi-sports facilities, with the funding as a whole being targeted at deprived areas in an attempt to increase participation levels in women and girls, disabled people and those from ethnically diverse communities.
Our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth, has welcomed the announcement, which matches the mission of our Uniting the Movement strategy to tackle inequalities in activity levels.
He said: "This announcement from the Secretary of State should be greatly welcomed.
"Grassroots sports clubs are the lifeblood of our communities, bringing people together from all walks of life and enabling people to play the sports they love.
"Too often, however, access to sport facilities can be a postcode lottery – so it’s particularly welcome that this investment will be targeted to the places across the country that need it most, supporting underrepresented groups to enjoy the profound benefits of sport and activity that follow.
"Every £1 invested in community sport and physical activity generates £4.20 for our economy and society. Improving pitches and facilities is not just great for grassroots sport – it’s good for the long-term health and wealth of our country, too."
Read more
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/chief-executive-welcomes-government-funding-sports-facilities
Latest News from
Sport England
Chief executive responds to Government Bill12/03/2025 12:15:00
The Planning and Infrastructure Bill could impact our statutory consultee role on planning applications involving playing fields.
Response to Government announcement on our statutory consultee role11/03/2025 13:05:00
The Government recently (09 March 2025) announced plans for the removal of our role as statutory consultee on planning applications.
New figures illustrate impact of investing in physical activity28/02/2025 10:10:00
We commissioned research to provide an updated calculation of the social and economic value of sport and physical activity in England
First 53 Place Expansion Partnerships announced28/02/2025 09:10:00
We're extending our work in communities across the country to ensure those in greatest need can be active
What's the social value of sport in your area?31/01/2025 10:10:00
We’ve published a local breakdown of the annual social value of sport and physical activity, presenting the figures by region, active partnership and local authority.
Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather28/01/2025 09:05:00
We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.
Four years of Uniting the Movement27/01/2025 15:05:00
How we’ve progressed over the last 12 months of our long-term strategy to transform lives through the power of sport and physical activity.
This Girl Can celebrates 10th birthday13/01/2025 13:05:00
Over three million more women are active now than when our campaign began in 2015.
New report into diversity in leadership roles published19/12/2024 14:10:00
The Diversity in Sport Governance 2024 report was commissioned by us, along with UK Sport, and conducted by Perrett Laver and provides a detailed breakdown of the makeup of more boards and senior leadership teams of sports organisations