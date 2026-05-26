Chief executive welcomes Government school sport investment

Our chief executive Simon Hayes has welcomed the announcement that the Government is investing over £1 billion in school sport and PE over the next three years.

The investment includes £200 million to improve school sporting facilities, as well as £580m for a new PE and School Sport Partnerships Network to tackle inactivity in every primary and secondary school.

Simon said: "We welcome the Government’s continued commitment to school sport and PE, and this investment will help more children and young people experience the many benefits that sport and physical activity can bring.

"This funding, which includes significant investment in facilities, has the potential to create lasting benefits for schools and communities by improving the places where children and young people can get active and enjoy sport, while helping tackle inequalities in access to physical activity.

"Creating positive experiences for children and young people is key to helping them build lifelong habits, while supporting their physical health, mental wellbeing and social development.

"Sport England is looking forward to working closely with schools and partners to help ensure this funding creates more opportunities for children and young people to get active, enjoy sport and build confidence through being active."

Sport England will work with partners to support delivery of the investment, including administering funding for school sports facilities. Further information about the fund will be available in due course.