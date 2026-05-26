Sport England
|Printable version
Chief executive welcomes Government school sport investment
The Government has announced a £1 billion investment in PE and school sport to ensure equal access for every child and tackle obesity in young people
Our chief executive Simon Hayes has welcomed the announcement that the Government is investing over £1 billion in school sport and PE over the next three years.
The investment includes £200 million to improve school sporting facilities, as well as £580m for a new PE and School Sport Partnerships Network to tackle inactivity in every primary and secondary school.
Simon said: "We welcome the Government’s continued commitment to school sport and PE, and this investment will help more children and young people experience the many benefits that sport and physical activity can bring.
"This funding, which includes significant investment in facilities, has the potential to create lasting benefits for schools and communities by improving the places where children and young people can get active and enjoy sport, while helping tackle inequalities in access to physical activity.
"Creating positive experiences for children and young people is key to helping them build lifelong habits, while supporting their physical health, mental wellbeing and social development.
"Sport England is looking forward to working closely with schools and partners to help ensure this funding creates more opportunities for children and young people to get active, enjoy sport and build confidence through being active."
Sport England will work with partners to support delivery of the investment, including administering funding for school sports facilities. Further information about the fund will be available in due course.
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/chief-executive-welcomes-government-school-sport-investment
Latest News from
Sport England
New fund to boost women and girls’ football opportunities19/05/2026 15:05:00
The Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation, backed by us, is supporting the creation of more football clubs and organisations for women and girls in England.
England is getting more active but not everyone is benefiting23/04/2026 16:15:00
Latest Active Lives data shows continued progress as focus remains on tackling inequalities and supporting those facing the greatest barriers
Stepping up our support for places to tackle inactivity20/03/2026 12:10:00
We’re investing £25 million in our Place Universal Offer until 2028, working with 30 Active Partnerships and other local organisations to drive community-led change
New guide to creating safer gym and leisure spaces for women05/03/2026 11:15:00
The This Girl Can campaign worked with ukactive to help facilities better communicate policies on harassment and intimidation.
How our funding is supporting Olympic pathways16/02/2026 13:33:00
Learn about the role we play in backing aspiring winter sports athletes through our investment of National Lottery and Government funding into talent and support programmes.
Five years of Uniting the Movement26/01/2026 15:05:00
We’re five years into our ongoing mission to ensure everyone can play sport and take part in physical activity – and later this year we’ll be unveiling our plan for the next phase.
This Girl Can's push in support of new and expectant mothers19/01/2026 15:05:00
Our campaign is shining a light on the fact that over half of pregnant women and new mums on lower incomes feel excluded from sport and physical activity.
Importance of protecting playing fields reiterated12/12/2025 10:25:00
The latest data indicate our role as a statutory consultee saw 94% of all concluded planning applications involving playing fields result in the protection or improvement of facilities