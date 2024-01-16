Tuesday 16 Jan 2024 @ 13:05
Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO)
Printable version

Chief Executive's interview in Desider magazine

SSRO Chief Executive, John Russell has given an interview in Desider magazine

The latest edition of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) Desider magazine contains an interview with our Chief Executive John Russell.

The article describes the important work we do; plans for the future; and our place within UK Defence.

Read the full article on page 14 of Desider magazine

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/single-source-regulations-office

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chief-executives-interview-in-desider-magazine

