Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO)
Chief Executive's interview in Desider magazine
SSRO Chief Executive, John Russell has given an interview in Desider magazine
The latest edition of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) Desider magazine contains an interview with our Chief Executive John Russell.
The article describes the important work we do; plans for the future; and our place within UK Defence.
Read the full article on page 14 of Desider magazine
