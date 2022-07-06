Chief Medical Officer reminds people of advice to stop spread of coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Sir Frank Atherton is reminding people to follow simple steps to protect themselves from the risk of catching COVID-19.

This includes getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings in crowded indoor settings and taking a lateral flow test if you have symptoms.

His comments come as coronavirus cases are once again increasing in Wales. The latest ONS figures estimate one person in every 30 has COVID-19.

Cases of the omicron subtypes BA.4 and BA.5 have increased across the UK, with BA.5 now the dominant form of coronavirus across Wales.

Sir Frank said:

The pandemic has not gone away. While we are learning to live safely with it, we still need to think about taking the simple steps to help keep us safe and limit the spread of coronavirus.

The successful roll-out of the vaccine has significantly reduced cases of serious illness, however the virus is still spreading quickly in our communities.



Whilst it is no longer mandatory, people should still wear a facemask in health and care settings and in crowded indoor places and remember all the other simple steps they can take to stop the spread, particularly around more vulnerable people. People can continue to keep each other and Wales safe by:



• Getting vaccinated

• Maintaining good hand hygiene

• Staying at home and limiting your contact with others if you are ill

• Wearing a face covering in crowded indoor settings

• Meeting others outdoors wherever possible

• When indoors, increase ventilation and let fresh air in

The Welsh Government has extended the availability of free lateral flow testing until the end of July. Next week the Welsh Government will update its vaccine strategy with details of the next booster dose in the autumn. The Chief Medical Officer added: