Welsh Government
|Printable version
Chief Medical Officer reminds people to keep defences up against flu and COVID this winter.
The latest data shows the prevalence of flu, COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory viruses has increased over the Christmas period and remains at very high levels.
Today (6 January) the latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures show that rates of COVID-19 have increased from 1.89% to 5.7% in Wales.
Dr Frank Atherton, Chief Medical Officer for Wales said:
It’s important to remember that COVID-19 has not gone away and there are very high levels of flu and other respiratory viruses circulating in our communities, which is placing a significant burden on our health and care system.
We are not fully immune to either virus and we must keep our defences up to continue to keep Wales safe and reduce pressure on the NHS. I encourage anyone with cold, flu or COVID symptoms to please try to stay at home and not visit health and care settings and keep washing your hands regularly. If you have symptoms and have to go out, wear a face covering.
If you’re eligible for a COVID booster or flu vaccine and have not had your jab, please take up the offer, to protect yourself, your loved ones and our communities. Similarly, if you have children eligible for a flu nasal spray, it’s really important they receive it to protect themselves and limit the spread of the virus. Check your health board’s website for more information.
The response from the public in dealing with COVID has been outstanding in Wales and we want to thank everyone for working with us to keep Wales safe and protect our health service.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/chief-medical-officer-reminds-people-keep-defences-against-flu-and-covid-winter
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Over 100,000 extra dental appointments this year – but missed appointments continue to bite06/01/2023 10:15:00
The number of additional dental appointments provided this year has reached 109,000, according to the latest Welsh Government data.
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of funding for ‘lifeline’ credit unions as Ministers urge those struggling to turn to a safe place for help05/01/2023 15:10:00
Welsh Government Ministers have today visited credit unions across Wales as they announced continued funding of just over £422,000 a year for the organisations which offer vital support to those struggling with their finances.
A world renowned circus and international crime fiction festival heading to Wales in 202304/01/2023 10:15:00
A world renowned contemporary circus is heading to Swansea while an international crime fiction festival will be held in Aberystwyth in 2023, thanks to funding from the Welsh Government.
“We must all do what we can to relieve pressure on the NHS”, as services face record demand02/01/2023 12:10:00
As the busiest days of the year for the health service approach, the Chief Executive of the Welsh NHS, Judith Paget, has urged people to do what they can to relieve pressure on the NHS.
Save money, improve health, and help the environment30/12/2022 11:10:00
Overindulged at Christmas? Looking to get fit and healthy in the New Year? Then why not try out one of the many walking and cycling routes on your doorstep?
Architectural secrets of Cardiff Castle amongst collections being protected in Wales29/12/2022 10:20:00
Four Welsh cultural organisations are to be funded through a partnership between the Welsh Government and the National Manuscripts Conservation Trust (NMCT).
Community facilities across Wales benefit from ‘crucial’ additional funds to meet rising costs28/12/2022 10:05:00
Community facilities across Wales are set to benefit from ‘crucial’ additional Welsh Government funding enabling them to complete refurbishment works.
That’s a wrap on another busy year for film and TV in Wales27/12/2022 09:10:00
It’s been a blockbuster year for film and TV in Wales with productions from the world’s biggest studios making Wales their home.