Chief Medical Officer’s annual report Health in Cities – LGA response

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the Chief Medical Officer’s annual report, Health in Cities

“The places where we grow up, live, and work have a significant impact on our health.

“Cities are home to some of the best and worst health outcomes – often side by side. While they can be vibrant hubs of opportunity, this report highlights the pressing health challenges they face, particularly for our most deprived communities.

“Local government plays a vital role in tackling these issues, from improving air quality and expanding access to green spaces to promoting healthier food environments and tackling homelessness.

“We must ensure that our health systems are flexible and responsive to the unique needs of urban populations, so everyone, regardless of where they live, can enjoy a healthy, fulfilling life.”

Chief Medical Officer’s annual report 2024: health in cities