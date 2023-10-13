Welsh Government
|Printable version
Chief Nursing Officer prioritises the health and wellbeing of the nursing and midwifery professions across Wales
Chief Nursing Officer for Wales (CNO), Sue Tranka, commences her third year in post and recognises the importance in supporting efforts to enhance the wellbeing of the professions through physical, emotional, work-life balance and fostering a supportive workplace culture.
Speaking at the annual Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Conference, Sue said:
Growing the workforce, investing in, and developing nurse and midwifery leaders at every level through formal and informal leadership programmes, was one of the priorities last year, to enable strong and effective leadership, and to consistently deliver high levels of care.
We have to spot our talented workforce early on and develop successive leaders to champion change.
I’m proud that we have supported more than 100 international nurses through a leadership programme so that they can meet the challenges of leading modern workforces and health systems.
This is in addition to development opportunities that span the range of emerging, aspiring, and established leaders.
There are proven methods for creating a positive work environment that creates these conditions and ensures the commitment to deliver high-quality care to patients, even in stressful times.
Leadership programmes are important. They provide opportunities for nurses and midwives to enhance their leadership skills and confidence through a supportive learning space, advice from mentors, and individual leadership development plans so that they can influence and improve health and care services at local, national and international levels.
In thanking the nursing and midwifery workforce for helping to deliver and implement the priorities, the CNO added:
I have been witness to the unique contributions made by our teams across Wales, some of which are from our leadership scholars, whether through Welsh, UK or global programmes. You have taken up the mantle, embracing the responsibility to push boundaries, to break barriers and ceilings, to question established norms and to seek out to innovate solutions to address the challenges we face, here in Wales.
The winners of the CNO Excellence Awards were also announced and celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the nursing workforce, inspiring others, and for making a real difference to people’s lives. The awards were presented to:
- Siji Salimkutty, Advancer Nurse Practitioner, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board
- Catherine Lowery, Registered Mental Health Nurse and Dementia Liaison Nurse, Cwm Taf University Health Board
- Sandra Miles, Professional Practice Development Lead Nurse, Hywel Dda University Health Board
- Ceri Heard and Jane Dixon, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Palliative Care Nursing Team, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
Leadership scholar, and Lead Cancer Nurse for Cardiff and Vale UHB, Annette Beasley said:
What a life changing experience! Completing a Digital Leadership Scholarship has had such a positive impact on my personal and professional life. The scholarship has strengthened my personal presence and impact which empowers me to secure my nursing seat at the table! I will be forever grateful to Welsh Government for enabling me to undertake this awesome leadership development opportunity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/chief-nursing-officer-prioritises-health-and-wellbeing-nursing-and-midwifery-professions-across
Latest News from
Welsh Government
How community focussed schools are helping to tackle inequality13/10/2023 14:05:00
As Wales face Argentina this weekend in the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup, Ysgol Llangynwyd in Maesteg is not just celebrating Wales’s sporting success, with former pupil Dewi Lake leading the squad, but is also set to benefit from £155,000 for the refurbishment of their sports facilities.
‘You’ve really got to care, to care’: Deputy Minister praises social care workforce13/10/2023 09:20:00
The Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has praised Wales’ dedicated social care workforce at the Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru national conference.
BPS advance payments to be made to thousands of Welsh farms12/10/2023 09:15:00
More than £158m will be shared by over 15,600 farms across Wales as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2023 advance payments are being made today (Thursday 12 October), Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
First Minister welcomes UEFA EURO 2028 decision11/10/2023 09:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday welcomed the news that Wales will host matches at the finals of a major senior international football tournament for the first time.
One Week to go until Snares and Glue Traps Ban in Wales10/10/2023 14:05:00
There is a week to go until the total ban on the use of snares and glue traps in Wales comes into force, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has reminded today.
Wales moves a step closer to ending homelessness10/10/2023 11:05:00
Ambitious plans to end homelessness in Wales will move forward today when key details of policy and legislative reform are introduced to the Senedd.
Call for everyone to play part in future of Wales’ health and social care services10/10/2023 09:20:00
Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, is calling on everyone to play their part in the future of Wales’ health and social care system, as a new report shows an ageing and sicker population will put it under greater strain.
All Bird Keepers must stay vigilant and maintain stringent biosecurity – CVO Wales09/10/2023 10:15:00
As we move into Autumn and Winter it’s more important than ever for all bird keepers to maintain the highest levels of biosecurity and hygiene to protect their flocks and stay vigilant for any signs of avian flu.