Ministry of Defence
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Chief of Defence hosts tenth Dragon Group meeting in London
The Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, recently hosted the tenth Dragon Group meeting last week at Trinity House in London.
The UK was proud to host the 10th Dragon Group at Trinity House, welcoming friends and partners from across the Gulf and Middle East.
Named after its first meeting aboard HMS Dragon in 2018, the Dragon Group regularly brings together Defence Chiefs to exchange perspectives on the security challenges facing the region and wider world.
At a time of heightened regional instability, maintaining open and candid dialogue between trusted partners is more important than ever. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss shared challenges, learn from recent experience and consider how we can deepen cooperation in support of regional security and stability. Discussions covered a range of global and regional issues, including the impact of Houthi escalation against Saudi Arabia, conflict between US and Iran, while reinforcing the importance of the longstanding defence relationships between the UK and our partners across the region.
Members include: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, UAE, and a representative from the GCC.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chief-of-defence-hosts-tenth-dragon-group-meeting-in-london
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