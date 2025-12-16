RUSI
Chief of Defence Staff Sets out Vision in RUSI Annual Defence Lecture
Readiness, resilience and reconnecting society and the military at the heart of speech given to RUSI members, held in Banqueting House.
Giving the Annual Defence Lecture to RUSI for the first time as Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton outlined the need for a "whole of society approach" to build "national resilience" in the face of growing uncertainty.
Speaking inside Banqueting House and addressing an audience of 300 RUSI members and international media, Sir Richard addressed threats facing the UK, saying:
The situation is more dangerous than I have known during my career and the response requires more than simply strengthening our armed forces. A new era for defence doesn't just mean our military and government stepping up – as we are – it means our whole nation stepping up.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff
