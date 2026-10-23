Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Chief of the General Staff's speech at the opening of Telford Gun Hall
The Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Roly Walker's speech given yesterday at the official opening of Telford Gun Hall.
Secretary of State, ladies and gentlemen, it is an absolute privilege to be here at Telford today. This marks the return of large-calibre gun barrel manufacturing to the United Kingdom. This is a capability that sadly has been absent from these shores for decades.
I say sadly because Great Britain has a proud history of producing its own artillery. For centuries the Royal Arsenal at Woolwich was synonymous with excellence in this technology, and it produced artillery that shaped the outcomes of conflicts from the Napoleonic Wars through the World Wars and into the Cold War.
That arc of history reminds us that whilst armies, navies and air forces can win the battles, it takes nations to come together to win wars. The world today has brought that lesson sharply back into focus. Modern warfare consumes equipment and ammunition at extraordinary rates. In Ukraine, we know that both sides fire tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition every day. And that generates a weight of fire and levels of lethality across the battlefield that drones alone cannot replicate.
So, to be ready to defend against attack, we must be prepared to replace and repair those fighting systems at the rate of their consumption. But industrial capacity cannot be conjured in a crisis. It must be built before the conflict.
And this facility represents an important step, a really important step in that direction. It supports the modernisation of our land forces whilst also rebuilding the skills and industrial capacity on which our future fighting power depends. It is also an incredibly strong signal of intent, a commitment to the partnership between governments, industry, and the armed forces to build the national arsenal that underwrites our national security and allows the nation’s soldiers to protect all that we hold dear.
So, in many ways, this is for them, for those soldiers, and on their behalf, today’s and tomorrow’s that I say thank you for doing what you’ve done.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/chief-of-the-general-staffs-speech-at-the-opening-of-telford-gun-hall
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting's speech at the opening of Telford Gun Hall23/10/2026 12:15:00
The Defence Secretary yesterday spoke on British industry and sovereign production capacity at the official opening of Telford Gun Hall.
British jobs boost as tank barrel production returns to the UK for first time in 20 years22/10/2026 16:15:00
Rheinmetall UK's Telford gun hall begins production, creating 100 skilled jobs and returning large-calibre weapon manufacturing to UK soil for the first time in decades.
International experts convene in London to tackle evolving chemical weapons threats22/10/2026 11:05:00
International experts gathered in London for the 28th Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference, bringing together policy, scientific and technical expertise to address current and future chemical weapons challenges.
Operational update 20 October – UK military support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia20/10/2026 14:15:00
The UK will provide additional defensive military support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, given escalating Houthi attacks in the region.
Military Engineering Showcase highlights UK defence innovation20/10/2026 10:15:00
Over 60 UK companies joined partners from over 20 nations to showcase military engineering solutions, strengthen collaboration and support UK defence exports.
Douglas Alexander welcomes defence skills investment boost19/10/2026 13:17:00
Two Defence Technical Excellence Colleges are coming to Scotland after the Scottish Government confirmed it will match fund the UK Government's £10 million,
Douglas Alexander welcomes defence skills investment boost16/10/2026 17:17:00
Two Defence Technical Excellence Colleges are coming to Scotland after the Scottish Government confirmed it will match fund the UK Government's £10 million,
UK and Germany strengthen defence ties in London talks16/10/2026 15:15:15
UK and Germany deepen defence-industrial cooperation at Lancaster House talks, building on the Trinity House Agreement and Kensington Treaty.