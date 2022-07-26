Single Source Regulations Office (SSRO)
Chief Regulatory Officer
Joanne Watts has been appointed as the Chief Regulatory Officer of the SSRO, after a fair and open external selection process and agreement by the SSRO Board.
Joanne joins us from HMRC where she was their Finance Director for the CFO group. She has previously worked across government and the defence industry with roles at Raytheon, BAE Systems, GEC Marconi Avionics and the MOD.
