Chief Scientific Advisor for Wales showcases Welsh circular economy with Indian counterpart
As the Welsh Government continues to celebrate the year of Wales in India, Prof. Jas Pal Badyal FRS, the Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA) for Wales has this week met with India’s Principal Scientific Advisor, Prof. Ajay K Sood FRS, to discuss Wales’ leading circular economy, med-tech and agri-tech sectors.
Prof. Ajay K Sood is one the most influential decision makers on science and technology in India – advising the Government’s cabinet on both domestic and international strategic scientific matters.
The visit forms part of a wider programme of activities in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai for Prof. Badyal, with the world-leading scientist, technology entrepreneur and advisor promoting the opportunities for partnership and investment in Welsh technology and cutting-edge science businesses.
Prof Badyal said:
I’m delighted to be showcasing the best applications of Welsh-based technology and innovations at a global level to fast growing high GDP economies and speaking with Prof. Sood provided a unique opportunity to do so with someone of significant leadership and stature on the international stage.
With the year of Wales in India having already proven successful in forging strategic relationships between interested parties in both countries, I hope to see many mutual benefits develop from each other’s work and unique qualities which our countries represent. As well as leading to opening further doors for investment and collaboration.
Amongst other things we discussed was Wales’ world class circular economy sectors and where we might be able to benefit each other in future. Protection of the environment is one of the most significant challenges facing humanity today. We will now follow up some of the topics of mutual interest before another meeting later this year.
Following the meeting, Prof. Sood, said:
I am very pleased that today’s exchange with Prof. Badyal will further deepen the engagement between India and Wales on the matters of mutual scientific interest. There is a high potential to scale-up our collaborations in areas ranging from green and renewable energy, biodiversity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, digital transformation to skill development. I laud the efforts made by Wales in the circular economy model – we have so much in common to increase our exchanges on this matter.
I welcome the opportunity to combine our strengths to develop innovative solutions, through shared R&D and investment, to address various common as well as global challenges.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/chief-scientific-advisor-wales-showcases-welsh-circular-economy-indian-counterpart
