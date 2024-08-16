Chief Vet reminds farmers of bluetongue risk

Farmers urged to take up free testing and source livestock responsibly as case numbers increasing in Europe.

A rising number of bluetongue cases in Europe has led the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer to call for renewed vigilance and responsible sourcing of livestock.

The latest outbreak assessment from the Animal and Plant Health Agency confirms the growing number of cases of Bluetongue virus (BTV-3) in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, with over 4,000 recorded new cases reported since May 2024.

The first ever cases of BTV-3 have also been confirmed in France, Luxembourg and Denmark, while the virus strain has successfully overwintered in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

While the overall risk level for an incursion of BTV-3 into Great Britain remains at medium, the risk of infected midges being blown over from northern Europe is variable and continues to depend on weather conditions, with midges generally more active during the warmer months.

Farmers should therefore continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs and are reminded of the vital importance of responsible sourcing of animals with a reliable health status. Always speak to your private vet when importing livestock, as the situation in Europe is continually changing.

Free testing is also available for animals moving from the highest risk counties of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex to elsewhere in Great Britain. This includes animals sold at a market within a high-risk county and moved elsewhere. This will help guard against animal movements potentially transporting undetected disease to new areas. Details of how to book a free test are available on gov.uk.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:

“BTV outbreaks in Europe are on the rise and we must remain vigilant to the threat of disease spread. If you suspect disease in your animals please report. “If you intend to move animals to live out of high-risk counties, including if you are buying in new animals, please take advantage of the free testing scheme to help stop the movement of non-clinical disease. “Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and damage animal and business productivity.”

Animal and Plant Health Agency interim Chief Executive Jenny Stewart said:

“The Animal and Plant Health Agency’s latest outbreak assessment sets out the scale of bluetongue cases across Europe and underlines how important it is for farmers and animal keepers to monitor their livestock and to take up the offer of free testing where necessary. “Our scientists, vets and field teams stand ready to tackle an outbreak of bluetongue virus and ensure farmers are kept up to date and supported.”

Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas. The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no clinical signs or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

It does not affect people, and meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301. Keep up to date with the latest situation on www.gov.uk/bluetongue.