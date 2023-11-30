Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Child Accident Prevention Trust win national Hero Award for child saving campaigns
The Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT) has received the Product Safety Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards ceremony which celebrates outstanding achievements in consumer protection in the UK.
The Hero Awards were hosted on 22 November by CTSI and Yvonne Fovargue MP in the House of Commons and recognised individuals and groups that have done outstanding work this year to protect consumers and support honest businesses.
CAPT engages in a range of campaigns to raise awareness around child safety. Their button battery project resulted in the distribution of 155,000 printed education resources to communities throughout the UK. This project also encompassed the creation of advice resources with the Scottish Government, social media content, and engaging with a range of professionals, from Councillors to Product Safety experts.
CAPT has also produced a video on the dangers of recalled reusable water balloons, which garnered over 20,000 views on social media. CAPT videos have been widely supported by the Office for Product Safety and Standards, Trading Standards Wales, public health teams and the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, CTSI and the Institute for Health Promotion and Education.
The work of CAPT is spearheaded by the Chief Executive of the organisation, Katrina Phillips OBE, who travels the length and breadth of Britain to ensure that child safety is kept high on the agenda of policy makers, professionals, carers, and parents.
CTSI Chief Executive John Herriman said: “It gives me great pleasure to give the Product Safety Award to such an incredible organisation. The Child Accident Prevention Trust has worked tirelessly this year to ensure that more consumers are aware of the dangers that button batteries and reusable water balloons can pose to children and worked with a variety of Government and consumer professionals to keep young people safe. Their work inspires us all.
It is fantastic to see such innovative initiatives in this space, involving social media platforms and educational resources, and shows just how much consumer protection can do for young people and families in the UK.”
Katrina Phillips, CAPT’s Chief Executive said: “I’m delighted to receive the Product Safety Award on behalf of the Child Accident Prevention Trust. We are passionate about helping parents to choose safer products for their home and their children.
“We believe no child should come to harm from dangerous products and parents should be able to buy safe products. Sadly, that’s not the case and it’s essential parents are alerted to ever growing risks when shopping online.”
CAPT has also participated in media coverage of key issues, such as with the ITV Evening News, and organised webinars and session plans for local practitioners.
Richard Collin, External Affairs Director from UKAS who supports the Product Safety Award category helped to present the Award.
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
The Child Accident Prevention Trust is the only UK charity to focus on preventing death and serious injury to children from avoidable accidents. Our vision is a safer world for all our children. www.capt.org.uk
Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI and CIEH issue joint response to FSA/FSS report on local authority workforce capacity and capability13/11/2023 12:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) and the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) have both supported the need for action to be taken to address critical issues presented in the Food Standards Agency’s LA Capacity & Capability Report, which highlights the urgent workforce challenges within the Trading Standards (TS) profession and Environmental Health (EH).
CTSI warns of rogue traders exploiting extreme weather from Storm Babet24/10/2023 09:20:00
Consumer warning issued as Trading Standards see a rise in rogue traders reports.
Public losing thousands to scammers impersonating CTSI06/10/2023 10:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is warning consumers to be vigilant and not to respond to correspondence carrying the CTSI branding, which is currently in circulation and has nothing to do with the Institute.
Government set to stamp out smoking in a generation05/10/2023 10:10:00
Government set to stamp out smoking in a generation
September 2023: News and Policy Round Up29/09/2023 16:10:00
CTSI makes concerns heard on Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCC)
Government data highlights consumer issues - is there fair measure at the checkout?28/09/2023 14:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes the publication of the annual Section 70 of the Weights and Measures Act 1985 report data released from the Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) on the enforcement of legal metrology.
Supermarket loyalty card prices not as good as they seem, Which? finds15/09/2023 16:10:00
Tesco and Sainsbury's are using potentially dodgy tactics on some of their loyalty offers which can give the impression that savings are more substantial than they really are, a new Which? investigation suggests, as the consumer champion finds some customers are being denied access to member discounts altogether.