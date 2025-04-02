Child Benefit boost for millions of families

Child Benefit payments set to increase from 7 April.

Child Benefit payments to increase from next week

Parents encouraged to claim and manage Child Benefit via the HMRC app

1.2 million parents have used the digital service to claim their Child Benefit

Families who claim Child Benefit will see an increase in their payment next week, says HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

From 7 April 2025, parents will receive £26.05 per week - or £1,354.60 a year - for the eldest or only child and £17.25 per week – or £897 a year – for each additional child. Child Benefit is usually paid every 4 weeks and will automatically be paid into a bank account. There is no limit to how many children parents can claim for.

The quickest and easiest way for parents and carers to claim, view and manage Child Benefit payments is by downloading the free and secure HMRC app. A new function in the app means they get a notification once their claim is received and payment in as little as 3 days.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, yesterday said:

Extra pounds count and Child Benefit can give your household budget a boost. Claiming online or managing your Child Benefit payments via the HMRC app is quick and easy so, if you haven’t already, go to GOV.UK to start your claim today.

Families have used the app more than 6 million times in the last year to manage their Child Benefit payments, including:

making a new claim

updating a change in circumstances

amending personal or bank details

adding additional children to a claim

viewing or printing Proof of Entitlement to Child Benefit

telling us their children are continuing in full time, non-advanced education or approved training

Over 1.2 million parents have claimed their Child Benefit through the HMRC app or via the digital service, since the service went online in May 2023. More than 87% of claims are now digital.

Families are encouraged to claim Child Benefit as soon as they can after their baby is born as it can only be backdated up to 3 months.

To make a claim for Child Benefit, parents will need to create an online HMRC account and will need:

child’s birth or adoption certificate

bank details

National Insurance number for themselves and their partner, if they have one

child’s original birth or adoption certificate and passport or travel document, for children born outside the UK.

HMRC has released a new YouTube video explaining how new parents can make a claim.

If either the claimant or their partner has an individual income of between £60,000 and £80,000, the higher earner will be subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge. For families who fall into this category, the online Child Benefit tax calculator provides an estimate of how much benefit they will receive, and what the charge may be.

In the Spring Statement, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves announced a new service as part of the government’s Plan for Change, that will cut red tape for eligible employed parents who are liable to the High Income Child Benefit Charge.

From the summer, families will have the option to report their Child Benefit payments and pay the charge directly through their PAYE tax code instead of filing a Self Assessment tax return.

The new digital service will be optional and those who choose to pay the charge through their Self Assessment can continue to do so.

Families who have previously opted out of Child Benefit payments can opt back in and restart their payments quickly and easily online or via the HMRC app.

A person living in a household subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge will still receive National Insurance credits if they claim Child Benefit but choose to opt out of receiving payments.

Information on Child Benefit.

The Child Benefit rates for the 2024 to 2025 tax year were £25.60 a week for your first or only child and £16.95 for each additional child.

HMRC will communicate the launch of digital service directly to affected parents and further details and guidance will be available on GOV.UK when the service launches.

Child Benefit claimants receive National Insurance (NI) credits which count towards their future eligibility for the State Pension. This can help people who are not in paid employment and not receiving NI credits through their employer or other routes, such as Universal Credit.

Claiming Child Benefit also makes sure the child automatically gets their National Insurance number when they turn 16.

The Child Benefit award notice can be used to prove you qualify for Child Benefit and can be downloaded and printed from the HMRC app or from GOV.UK. Parents and carers may need proof of entitlement to access other benefits and services.

The High Income Child Benefit Charge threshold increased to £60,000 on 6 April 2024.