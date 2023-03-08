Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Child cruelty offences: Updated sentencing guidelines published
Updates to the sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of child cruelty offences including causing or allowing death or serious injury in England and Wales, were published yesterday by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
The updated guidelines reflect recent changes in legislation and introduce a new ‘very high culpability’ level for the most serious cases to reflect new maximum sentences introduced by the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 for these offences:
- Causing or allowing a child to die, or causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm; and
- Cruelty to a child including ill-treatment, abandonment or neglect.
The guideline for causing or allowing a child to die has been revised to include a sentencing range of up to 18 years in prison. The new sentencing ranges for causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm and for cruelty to a child go up to 12 years’ custody.
By introducing the new “very high culpability” level, the guidelines take into account the increased statutory maximum sentences and will help the courts take a consistent approach to sentencing the most serious cases of child cruelty.
No changes have been made in either guideline to the factors of the high, medium and lesser culpability levels, the harm factors or the sentence levels for cases not falling into the new very high culpability category. The revised guidelines will come into effect on 1 April 2023. The new maximum penalties will apply only to offences committed on or after 28 June 2022.
Sentencing Council chairman, Lord Justice William Davis, said:
“Child cruelty offences are by their very nature targeted against particularly vulnerable people – children – and it is important that courts have up-to-date guidelines that reflect the penalties set by Parliament.
“The revisions published today will ensure that the courts can reflect the new penalties consistently and transparently and will have available to them the full range of possible sentences when dealing with the worst cases of child cruelty.”
Notes to editors
- The Sentencing Council issued guidelines for these offences in 2018 which came into force on 1 January 2019.
- Causing or allowing a child to die or suffer serious physical harm is an offence under section 5 of the Domestic Violence, Crime and Victims Act 2004; Cruelty to a child is an offence under section 1 of the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.
- The statutory maximum penalty for causing or allowing a child to die was raised from 14 years to life imprisonment under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022. The PCSC Act also raised the statutory maximum penalties for causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm and cruelty to a child from 10 years to 14 years’ imprisonment.
- Where a court decides to impose a life sentence on an offender, they will use the sentence levels in the guideline to determine the minimum term to be spent in prison before the Parole Board can consider whether they should be released.
- Guidelines set sentencing ranges within the maximum for the offence as set out in current legislation.
- Sentencing guidelines must be followed, unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interest of justice to do so in all the circumstances of a particular case.
- The Sentencing Council was established by Parliament to be an independent body, but accountable to Parliament for its work which is scrutinised by the Justice Select Committee. Justice Ministers are accountable to Parliament for the Sentencing Council’s effectiveness and efficiency, for its use of public funds and for protecting its independence. Judicial Council members are appointed by the Lord Chief Justice with the agreement of the Lord Chancellor. Non-judicial council members are appointed by the Lord Chancellor with the agreement of the Lord Chief Justice.
- For more information, please contact Kathryn Montague, Sentencing Council Press Office, on 020 7071 5792 / 5788 / 07912301657 or email press.office@sentencingcouncil.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/child-cruelty-offences-updated-sentencing-guidelines-published/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Updated sentencing guidelines for child cruelty offences published08/03/2023 11:05:00
The Council has published updated sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of child cruelty offences in England and Wales, following consultation.
Sentencing guidelines for underage sale of knives published15/02/2023 16:20:00
The Sentencing Council has published two new guidelines for sentencing retailers convicted of selling knives to children under 18. The new guidelines come into effect on 1 April 2023.
Underage sale of knives: sentencing guidelines published15/02/2023 15:20:00
New sentencing guidelines for sentencing retailers including large organisations and individual shop owners convicted of selling knives to children in England and Wales were published today by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Publication of the sale of knives etc to persons under 18 data tables14/02/2023 13:15:00
The Sentencing Council has published data tables explaining current sentencing practice for the offence of sale of knives etc to persons under 18.
Criminal justice statistics produced across government – updated resource08/02/2023 10:15:00
The Council has compiled an updated list of some criminal justice-related publications routinely produced across government, including by the Ministry of Justice, the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics.
Sentencing Council publishes equality and diversity review of sentencing guidelines11/01/2023 13:05:00
The Sentencing Council yesterday published the findings of research designed to identify and analyse any potential for the Council’s work to cause disparity in sentencing outcomes across demographic groups.
External research on equality and diversity in the work of the Sentencing Council published10/01/2023 13:10:00
New research that examines the potential and perceived impact of sentencing guidelines on specific groups of offenders has been published by the Sentencing Council.
Reviewing the Totality guideline – consultation05/10/2022 16:05:00
The Council is consulting on proposed changes to the Totality guideline.