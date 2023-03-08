Child cruelty offences: Updated sentencing guidelines published

Updates to the sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of child cruelty offences including causing or allowing death or serious injury in England and Wales, were published yesterday by the Sentencing Council following consultation.

The updated guidelines reflect recent changes in legislation and introduce a new ‘very high culpability’ level for the most serious cases to reflect new maximum sentences introduced by the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 for these offences:

The guideline for causing or allowing a child to die has been revised to include a sentencing range of up to 18 years in prison. The new sentencing ranges for causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm and for cruelty to a child go up to 12 years’ custody.

By introducing the new “very high culpability” level, the guidelines take into account the increased statutory maximum sentences and will help the courts take a consistent approach to sentencing the most serious cases of child cruelty.

No changes have been made in either guideline to the factors of the high, medium and lesser culpability levels, the harm factors or the sentence levels for cases not falling into the new very high culpability category. The revised guidelines will come into effect on 1 April 2023. The new maximum penalties will apply only to offences committed on or after 28 June 2022.

Sentencing Council chairman, Lord Justice William Davis, said:

“Child cruelty offences are by their very nature targeted against particularly vulnerable people – children – and it is important that courts have up-to-date guidelines that reflect the penalties set by Parliament.

“The revisions published today will ensure that the courts can reflect the new penalties consistently and transparently and will have available to them the full range of possible sentences when dealing with the worst cases of child cruelty.”

