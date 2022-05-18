Child Disability Payment pays out more than £3m since launch

Payments made to over 3,000 children and young people across Scotland.

More than £3.25 million has been issued in disability payments to children and young people since Child Disability Payment launched.

It is estimated that as of 31 March 2022 a total of 3,050 children and young people were in receipt of the payment.

The total number receiving payments includes 555 people who have had their Disability Living Allowance for children payment transferred from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Figures for 26 July 2021 to 31 March 2022 include an initial pilot period where Child Disability Payment was only available in Dundee City, Perth and Kinross and the Western Isles local authority areas. The benefit opened to people across Scotland in November 2021. Payments began in February for children and young people whose awards transferred from DWP.

Almost three quarters (74%) of applications were made online, with 16% by phone.

Minister for Social Security Ben Macpherson said:

“Social security is a shared investment in building a fairer Scotland and we encourage those who are eligible for support to apply.

“It is excellent to see that Child Disability Payment is already making a difference to the lives of thousands of children and young people, and their families. Families who find themselves in need of support can access this help in a way that suits them best. For the first time anywhere in the UK, we have an online application facility for applying for our disability benefits , and the high number of people choosing to use this demonstrates that we have been responsive to the way people want to access social security.

“We are determined to ensure there is a seamless process for all recipients whose payments are moving from DWP to Social Security Scotland, and we will continue to transfer cases in a safe and secure manner. Importantly, the process is automatic – people do not need to reapply and they will be kept informed at all times.”

Mark Ballard, Head of Policy for the National Deaf Children’s Society Scotland, said:

“It’s been very important to have such positive and productive discussions with Social Security Scotland around our shared goal of making the new Child Disability Payment work for deaf children.

“Social Security Scotland has consistently taken on board our feedback, which is based on both the lived experience of the families we work with and our own specialist knowledge.

“We look forward to continuing to work with them to develop and enhance Scottish benefits for deaf children and their families.”

Background