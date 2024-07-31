Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Child Maintenance consultation extended
Child maintenance consultation extended to allow more time for engagement from external organisations.
The Government has today extended a consultation on the Child Maintenance Service to ensure there is suitable time for feedback from external organisations.
The consultation, launched 8 May 2024, is a chance to discuss ways the CMScan help to increase the number of children being kept out of poverty.
DWP Lords Minister, Baroness Maeve Sherlock said:
This government is committed to tackling child poverty and ensuring children get the support they need to have the best start in life. Child maintenance is important to this goal.
The extension of the consultation into the Child Maintenance Service that we’ve announced today will ensure that we provide the best possible opportunity to hear the concerns and thoughts of expert groups and individuals.
DWP’s proposals, launched under the previous government, include:
-
Stopping the Direct Pay service and deal with all cases via Collect and Pay with CMS collecting and transferring all payments. This would allow the CMS to tackle non-compliance faster and, when necessary, take enforcement action more quickly.
-
Exploring the best way to support family-based arrangements with an enhanced calculation tool, along with signposting to conflict resolution support.
-
Asking how the CMS can better support victims of domestic or economic abuse, building on recommendations from Dr Samantha Callan’s 2023 Independent Review of the Child Maintenance Service.
The extension will now close on 30 September 2024.
It comes as the government launched the Child Poverty Taskforce, chaired by the Work and Pensions and Education Secretaries, part of the ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty and give children the best start in life.
Additional Information:
-
In the 12 months to March 2024, the CMS arranged over £1.4 billion in child maintenance payments and was managing 722,000 arrangements for 658,000 paying parents and 986,000 children.
-
The consultation will run until 30 September 2024.
-
Child maintenance payments from both CMS and family-based arrangements help to keep 160,000 children out of poverty each year.
-
100,000 through non-statutory arrangements and 60,000 through the Child Maintenance Service.
-
More information for parents on how to make arrangements for maintenance payments can be found on the Get Help Arranging Child Maintenance tool: https://child-maintenance.service.gov.uk/get-help-arranging-child-maintenance
Where family-based arrangements are not appropriate, the CMS provides parents with two options for organising payments:
-
Direct Pay: Once the CMS has calculated maintenance payments, both parents agree how the money will be paid and when.
-
Collect and Pay: CMS collects the money from the paying parent and sends it directly to the receiving parent.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/child-maintenance-consultation-extended
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
What changes are we making to the Minimum Wage?30/07/2024 15:14:00
We’re changing the way the Minimum Wage is set so it keeps in line with the cost of living.
Kendall launches blueprint for fundamental reform to change the DWP from a ‘Department of Welfare to a Department for Work’23/07/2024 14:20:00
Liz Kendall will today set out how Britain’s system of employment support must be fundamentally reformed to tackle the “most urgent challenge” of spiralling economic inactivity.
Chancellor vows 'big bang on growth' to boost investment and savings22/07/2024 12:12:00
Landmark pensions review part of Government’s mission to ‘boost growth and make every part of Britain better off’.
Work and Pensions Secretary slams labour market stats as ‘truly dire’ and affirms mission to Get Britain Working again18/07/2024 11:10:00
The ‘truly dire’ state of the labour market has been revealed today with the number of people classed as economically inactive has spiralled to 9.4 million, as the Work and Pensions Secretary reaffirms her Plan to Get Britain Working again.
Back to Work plan will help drive economic growth in every region11/07/2024 12:20:00
On a visit to Leeds Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall will today (Thursday 11 July) confirm the Government’s commitments to its manifesto Back to Work plan, and say tackling economic inactivity is central to the Government’s number one mission of growing the economy.
Migration numbers fall further as measures have major impact24/05/2024 15:12:00
Government action cuts migration on key routes by 25% in the first 4 months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.
Nationwide campaign to build the British workforce of the future23/05/2024 11:05:00
The biggest ever drive to help employers unlock the talent across Britain will be at the heart of a new Government campaign to create the workforce of the future, the Work and Pensions Secretary unveiled recently (21 May 24).
DWP updates Fraud Plan14/05/2024 13:10:00
DWP updates plan to catch benefit cheats after saving £1.3bn last year alone.