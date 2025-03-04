Child mental health waiting times target met

Minister says progress is “encouraging” and thanks staff for their dedication.

The national standard on waiting times for children and young people accessing mental health services has been met for the first time.

Latest Public Health statistics show 90.6% of those who were referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) were seen within 18 weeks from October to December– the Scottish Government standard is 90%.

The figure is an increase from 89.1% for the previous quarter and from 83.8% for the same quarter in 2023.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said:

“This continued progress is testament to the dedication of the staff who work so hard to help the children and young people they care for. “We want everyone to get the support they need, when they need it. Clearly, reaching the national standard is encouraging but I know there is much more to be done if this is to be sustained and consistent across Scotland. “However, we are on the right path and the £123 million we have allocated to NHS Boards this year will mean the quality and delivery of all mental health services – including CAMHS - will continue to improve.”

Background

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) waiting times - Quarter ending December 2024 - Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) waiting times – Publications – Public Health Scotland

The national CAMHS standard was set in 2014.

CAMHS is only the right service for a small proportion of children and young people. To provide an alternative, the Scottish Government has provided targeted investment of over £65 million in community-based mental health support, between 2020 and 2024-25, and £16 million annual spend on school counselling services is in addition to this.

The National CAMHS specification is clear that children and young people whose referral is not accepted are sensitively and appropriately signposted to a more suitable service, such as those provided within community.