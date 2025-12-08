Think Tanks
Child poverty strategy will lift hundreds of thousands of children out of hardship - biggest gains in North West and Yorkshire, finds IPPR
Professor Ashwin Kumar, director of research and policy at IPPR, responding to the government’s child poverty strategy
“After a decade of rising child poverty, it is welcome to see a government taking the issue seriously again. Scrapping the two-child limit, expanding free school meals to all families on Universal Credit, and improving access to childcare are bold early steps which will mean 550,000 fewer children are in poverty by the end of the parliament.
"But this must be the start, not the finish line. To truly turn the tide, the government will need to go further: by eliminating destitution amongst children, removing the benefit cap, restoring Local Housing Allowance so housing support keeps up with rents, and setting long-term targets to drive poverty down. If ministers build on today’s first steps, this strategy could become the basis of a fairer system that guarantees every child security and the chance to thrive."
New analysis from IPPR shows regions with higher child poverty - Yorkshire and the Humber, Wales and the North West - see larger proportional income increases in household income from scrapping the two-child limit.
|
Region
|
2021/22 - 2023/24 child poverty rate
|
Increase in mean income in 2026/27
|
North East
|
31%
|
0.26%
|
North West
|
35%
|
0.30%
|
Yorkshire and The Humber
|
32%
|
0.32%
|
East Midlands
|
29%
|
0.22%
|
West Midlands
|
36%
|
0.21%
|
East
|
23%
|
0.15%
|
London
|
35%
|
0.17%
|
South East
|
25%
|
0.12%
|
South West
|
27%
|
0.14%
|
Wales
|
31%
|
0.31%
|
Scotland
|
23%
|
0.11%
|
Northern Ireland
|
24%
|
0.17%
The North West will see the largest reduction of child poverty, with around 90,000 children lifted out of poverty.
|
Region
|
Children lifted out of poverty
|
North East
|
20,000
|
North West
|
90,000
|
Yorkshire & Humber
|
40,000
|
East Midlands
|
30,000
|
West Midlands
|
50,000
|
Eastern
|
20,000
|
London
|
50,000
|
South East
|
50,000
|
South West
|
30,000
|
Wales
|
40,000
|
Scotland
|
20,000
|
Northern Ireland
|
10,000
