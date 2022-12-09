National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Child rapist from Herefordshire jailed
An electrician who distributed videos of himself raping a young girl on the internet has been jailed for almost 16 years.
Thomas Gwilliam-Carter, 39, from Leominster, was identified by National Crime Agency investigators after child abuse images he’d posted were found on devices belonging to a U.S. suspect arrested by the FBI.
Chat logs showed that Gwilliam-Carter, using the online pseudonym ‘keepedging247’, told other paedophiles on the Wickr platform that he planned to drug a child to make raping her easier. He then went on to share videos of the abuse and later admitted that he had drugged the child with Phenergan, a mild sedative.
Gwilliam-Carter was arrested by NCA officers at his home address on 1 October this year, and his mobile phone was seized.
This was forensically examined and found to contain 3,651 indecent images of children (IIOC) in categories A-C (A being the most severe), some of which showed babies being raped. The child he’d raped has been safeguarded.
Gwilliam-Carter pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under 13, three counts of making IIOC and five counts of distributing IIOC at Worcester Crown Court on 7 November.
He was yesterday (8 December) sentenced at the same court.
NCA operations manager Phil Eccles yesterday said:
“Gwilliam-Carter inflicted the most terrible abuse on a young girl and distributed videos he’d made of it online, all for his and other paedophiles’ pleasure.
“Child sexual abuse is a global threat and this case highlights why the NCA’s close cooperation with international partners is so vital in tackling it.
“We also work tirelessly to protect those affected by child sexual abuse and disrupt offenders who pose a sexual threat to children, ensuring they face justice.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/child-rapist-from-herefordshire-jailed
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Birmingham gang locked up after being caught with loaded gun, knives and sledgehammer09/12/2022 16:15:00
Five men who were arrested at gunpoint in a Birmingham street by National Crime Agency officers and found to be in possession of an array of weapons, including a loaded firearm, have been jailed for a combined 32 years.
City fund managers convicted in a £46m fraud09/12/2022 10:25:00
Three fund managers have been convicted of a large-scale fraud which resulted in losses of £46 million to the Libyan Sovereign Wealth Fund.
Man suspected of pleasure boat people smuggling attempt arrested in NCA investigations07/12/2022 15:05:00
A man has been arrested in Devon on suspicion of people smuggling offences, after allegedly using his boat to transport migrants across the Channel to the UK.
NCA plays crucial role in huge Atlantic cocaine seizure07/12/2022 14:05:00
National Crime Agency officers have played a crucial role in an international operation that has seen 4.6 tonnes of cocaine seized on its way to Europe.
Wealthy Russian businessman arrested on suspicion of multiple offences05/12/2022 14:25:00
The National Crime Agency has conducted a major operation to arrest a wealthy Russian businessman on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.
West Mids friends jailed in National Crime Agency firearms investigation05/12/2022 13:25:00
Two Birmingham men have been jailed in a National Crime Agency firearms investigation.
Group used Christian ministry as front for £2 million cannabis importation02/12/2022 16:15:00
A criminal group which used a religious charity as a front for importing 400 kilos of cannabis into the UK have been convicted.
Woman charged over machine pistol and handgun01/12/2022 11:20:00
A woman has been charged with firearms offences after an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).