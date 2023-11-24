National Crime Agency
Child rapist jailed following NCA investigation
A West Midlands man who posted videos of himself raping and sexually assaulting a young boy online has been jailed for nearly 12 years.
Aiden Foster, 22, from Wednesbury, made a series of child sexual abuse videos which were shared on social media site Discord.
The National Crime Agency worked with US law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led to Foster being identified.
Experts in the NCA’s victim identification team used facial comparison tools to confirm his identity.
Foster was arrested by NCA officers at his home address on 6 May this year.
His electronic devices were seized and NCA crime scene analysis investigators matched items at his address to those shown in the videos - including his jewellery, a distinctively patterned blanket and boxing trophies.
Officers recovered 771 indecent images of children across categories A-C (A being the most severe) from four of his devices.
They also found an Instagram chat in which Foster requested ‘horny pics of a 14-year-old’ from an unknown person and boasted that he could send videos of someone carrying out a sex act on him.
The children in this case have been safeguarded.
Foster pleaded guilty to 24 offences, including rape of a child under 13, at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 8 August.
He was sentenced to 11 years and seven months in prison, with a further four years on license, at the same court on 22 November.
He is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.
NCA operations manager Holly Triggs said: “Aiden Foster is a dangerous offender who conducted the most horrific abuse against children.
“Chat logs showed he revelled in the ability to share material online – an act that will no doubt have contributed to the normalisation of such abuse among other paedophiles.
“The NCA is dedicated to combatting this global threat, working tirelessly to protect children and ensure that high harm offenders like Foster are put behind bars.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/child-rapist-jailed-following-nca-investigation
