Child sex offender who went on the run is jailed

A child sex offender caught by the National Crime Agency and international police after five years on the run has been jailed for eight years for indecently assaulting a girl in 2003.

Shahid Hussain, 48 [14.08.75], a Pakistani national of Tinsley, Rotherham, will also face deportation when he has served his sentence, he was told at Sheffield Crown Court today [24 September].

Officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – charged Hussain in July 2018 after investigating an allegation that he assaulted a child.

The victim told investigators how Hussain began spending time with her, a friend and a second man known to her friend at a local shopping centre when she was 14.

Hussain, who the victim knew by the name “Shammy”, groomed her by giving her gifts, alcohol and lifts in his car.

One evening Hussain drove the girl, her friend and the man to a street in Rotherham. Hussain asked the victim to talk with him outside the car and they walked away from the vehicle.

Hussain led the girl through a gate into a dark area, where he made sexual demands of her. She refused his requests and Hussain pushed her to the ground and indecently assaulted her.

Hussain was arrested when Operation Stovewood officers investigated the allegation some years later.

He was charged and bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on 2 August 2018 but absconded before he could appear.

NCA officers identified that Hussain may have left the country, and obtained a European Arrest Warrant.

After five years on the run, Hussain was caught by Bulgarian police officers on 26 November 2023 as he tried to enter the country from Turkey, at the Kapitan Andreevo border post.

Hussain was extradited back to the UK and remanded in custody ahead of his trial.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 July, found him guilty of one count of indecent assault.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Stuart Cobb, said:

“I’m pleased that Hussain has finally faced justice for the crime he committed 21 years ago.

“This case demonstrates how the National Crime Agency will always strive to gain justice for victims of child abuse.

“I commend the victim for her courage, strength and perseverance throughout the prosecution, which was made more protracted by Hussain when he absconded for five years.”

It’s never too late to report child sexual abuse. Adults who suffered sexual abuse as a child can report it to police by calling 101, or in person at a police station. Reports are handled by officers who are specially trained in supporting victims and dealing with such sensitive cases.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said:

“Shahid Hussain targeted a child and subjected her to a horrendous sexual assault. He then sought to evade the law by leaving the country.

“I hope his conviction and sentence sends a clear message: sex offenders who flee abroad will not escape justice. We will continue to work collaboratively with international partners to ensure perpetrators are returned to face the full force of the law.

“Child sexual abuse causes serious and traumatic consequences. I would like to commend the victim in this case for her courage to come forward to tell the court about what happened to her. It is because of her evidence that we were able to build a strong case.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 37 people – including Hussain - have been convicted. More than 50 active investigations remain ongoing.