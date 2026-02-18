Child sexual abuse is increasing in severity, complexity and accessibility, say policing leads

The UK’s policing leads for child sexual abuse (CSA) are yesterday warning that despite unprecedented levels of law enforcement action to tackle offending, advances in technology and the reliance on online platforms to communicate are significantly increasing the opportunities for offenders to engage with and sexually abuse children.

Developments in technology such as generative AI image creation tools and the continued rollout of end-to-end encryption, combined with the significant increase in reports into law enforcement of alleged online abuse, mean that the protection and safeguarding of children is now at a critical level.

The scale and prevalence of the CSA threat has increased in severity and complexity over the years. It can occur in any community and across all social backgrounds. It remains one of the most significant threats across the UK.

Statistically, potential offenders are in every community and victims in every school.

The threat has diversified too – we have seen offenders commissioning the livestream sexual abuse of children on demand for as little as £20. The financially motivated sexual extortion (FMSE) of primarily young boys is increasing. And the trend of online “communities” – known as Com networks – where members share and promote increasingly sadistic material – continues to cause significant harm.

But this is not simply offending that confines itself to the online environment. Not only is there a vulnerable child that has been exploited behind every image and every video, but there is increasing evidence that demonstrates the link between the viewing of CSA material and contact abuse.

Despite these challenges, law enforcement is more joined up than ever with officers making more arrests than ever before.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received more than 20 million reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation (from tech companies) in 2024, with over 19 million reports relating to the making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

And this increase in reports to NCMEC has led to the NCA’s Child Sexual Exploitation Referrals Bureau (CSERB) receiving on average 1,700 reports a week of alleged child abuse on online platforms.

The NCA and policing partners are arresting an average of 1,000 potential offenders each month and safeguarded approximately 1,200 children.

During a single week in January, the NCA and forces across the UK arrested 252 people (118 were charged), safeguarded 407 children and 35 individuals were sentenced at court. This is not a one off – this level of action is taking place every week.

The NCA and policing colleagues have strengthened our response through enhanced intelligence sharing, specialist investigative support and improving national capabilities.

But arrests and operational activity are only one part of the solution.

Law enforcement, in partnership with government agencies and third sector victim support organisations are making significant strides in tackling CSAE, combining innovative technology, enhanced investigative capability, and a stronger focus on victim-centred practice.

Over the next 12 months, police forces will benefit from the Tackling Organised Exploitation (TOEX) Programme’s Capabilities Environment—a secure platform already proven to speed up investigative processes and free up frontline resources to ensure policing is better equipped than ever to disrupt offenders and prevent harm.

Trauma‑informed practice is now firmly embedded across frontline and specialist teams, ensuring investigations minimise re‑traumatisation and build trust with victims. The NCA’s CEOP Education Programme offers this support and underpinned by intelligence from the NCA, research and direct engagement with children and young people.

And the creation of the National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls and Public Protection (NCVPP) has further strengthened the national response by unifying expertise, evidence-based guidance and multi‑agency coordination.

Together, these developments are driving faster, higher-quality investigations, more consistent safeguarding, and a more supportive experience for victims and survivors—demonstrating the tangible and growing impact of policing in confronting CSAE.

But this is not enough. The NCA and Policing leads are urging strengthened use of the powers in the Online Safety Act (OSA) by Ofcom to hold companies to account if they are not compliant, as they have done recently with ‘X’. There should be support to enforce penalties for non-compliance. And the development of prevention initiatives to deter adults and young people who are at risk of sexually abusing a child should be prioritised, alongside funding for offender management to help deter offending before it happens.

Rob Jones, Director General Operations at the National Crime Agency said:

“Over the last five years, we have continually said that the use of technology is increasing the opportunities for child sex offenders, and the risk to children and young people. We have seen some improvements by tech companies, but it’s nowhere near what’s actually needed to protect children in this day and age.

“On a daily basis, officers at the NCA and across policing are assessing some of the most obscene child abuse imaginable. And this is not hidden in the dark web – it’s being shared on social media and is accessible on the clear web as well for anyone to see.

“The response to the continual CSA threat cannot be one for policing alone - a whole‑system approach is the only way to protect children effectively. We all owe it to our children not to be a bystander – now is the time to really make a difference”

Temporary Chief Constable Becky Riggs, National Police Chiefs’ Lead for Child Protection and Abuse Investigation said:

“Every child deserves to feel safe and protected, wherever they are – and that must include the online spaces where they learn, play and connect with others. Policing is relentless in pursuing those who seek to harm children, and we will continue to target offenders at national, regional and local levels. But enforcement alone will never be enough. We all have a responsibility to build a safer digital world for our young people.

“A vital part of that is education. Children and young people need to understand the risks they may encounter online, and they must be empowered to make safer choices. Just as importantly, the trusted adults around them – parents, carers, teachers, youth workers – need clear, accessible guidance so they can recognise the signs of harm, have open conversations, and know where to turn for help.

“At the same time, the tech sector has a crucial role to play. We need technology companies to act with urgency to make their platforms hostile environments for offenders. That means developing and implementing solutions that prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images online, improving the detection of child sexual abuse material, and ensuring platforms are built safer by design.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is a societal threat, and it requires a societal response. Policing will continue to lead the fight against offenders, but education, prevention and partnership are just as essential. Together, we can create the safer spaces our children deserve."

Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence against Women and Girls said:

“The scale of child sexual abuse and exploitation in this country is horrific, whether online, at home, or within depraved criminal gangs, and this government is using every lever at our disposal to fight it.

“We are funding a network of undercover officers online and a dedicated police taskforce to disrupt crimes, catch offenders and protect children. In addition, the Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs and Operation Beaconport will work hand in hand to get justice for survivors.

“Interventions as part of Operation Croft mean more children saved and more perpetrators off the streets.”