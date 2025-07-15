Child sexual abuse mandatory reporting duty lacks teeth – JCHR report warns

Without stronger penalties for failing to act, a new duty to report child sexual abuse may fail to have an impact, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has warned. Following legislative scrutiny of the Crime and Policing Bill, the Committee has proposed a number of amendments to the bill to ensure it better aligns with the UK’s human rights obligations.

Mandatory reporting

The Crime and Policing Bill would establish a mandatory duty to report child sexual abuse, a key recommendation of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. This is a welcome and vital step to protect children.

However, the narrow scope of the duty and lack of repercussions for failing to comply with it could undermine its effectiveness. The Government should review the impact of the mandatory reporting duty once it is in place. It should also reconsider the consequence of failing to carry out the duty to report child sexual abuse to ensure it operates as an effective deterrent.

Anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims and blight communities. However, broad and inconsistent definitions of what constitutes anti-social behaviour, and low thresholds for imposing restrictions or requirements, risk punishing less serious behaviours. Any law intended to police anti-social behaviour requires effective safeguards to mitigate this risk. The Committee supports calls for the range of measures available to tackle anti-social behaviour to be reviewed for efficacy, fairness and respect for human rights.

The Joint Committee has concerns that the new respect orders introduced by the Bill may not provide sufficient safeguards against inappropriate use. Applying the civil standard of proof to the question of whether anti-social behaviour has been committed, and allowing respect orders to be imposed where ‘just and convenient’ creates a low threshold which must be kept under careful review.

Policing of protest

The Crime and Policing Bill proposes further changes to the law on public order, the third piece of primary legislation to do so in five years. The impact of recent law changes should be reviewed before any further legislation in this area.

While preventing people using masks to intimidate or to evade the police is important, the Bill’s criminalisation of concealing identity at protests goes too far, the Joint Committee finds.

It calls for the Bill to be amended so that concealing of identity is only a criminal offence if the police reasonably believe that violence or public disorder may occur in the area.

The proposed defence should be also expanded so that people participating in protest are given a chance to show that concealing their identity was unintentional or for good reason.

Chair comment

Chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Lord David Alton yesterday said:

“Taking action to prevent public disorder and anti-social behaviour is crucial to protect the rights of victims and those who wish to protest peacefully. “The Government is right to prioritise this but must resist setting new powers too broadly and with insufficient safeguards. These powers should only target the specific problems they seek to resolve. "We are also concerned that the mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse may need to go further. Without repercussions for those who fail to do their duty and report these horrific crimes it may prove ineffective. “If it fails to deliver the necessary change, the Government must review its impact and toughen its penalties."

