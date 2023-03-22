Child trafficking victim’s convictions overturned following CCRC referral

A MAN who pleaded guilty to offences committed when he was a child victim of trafficking has had six convictions quashed by Croydon Crown Court.

“Mr I”, whose identity cannot be revealed due to the nature of the case, pleaded guilty to a range of offences including burglary, robbery and possession of cannabis between 2012 and 2014.

In 2018, the Home Office decided that Mr I had been trafficked both into and within the United Kingdom for the purposes of forced labour and forced criminality.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) referred the six convictions after an investigation found that the Crown Prosecution Service failed to follow its own guidance around victims of trafficking, despite clear evidence that was available from the time of his arrest through to his sentencing.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chair of CCRC said:

“There is clear guidance on crimes committed by vulnerable trafficked children, but this sad case shows that miscarriages of justice still happen.

“It seems likely that Mr I would not have been convicted of these offences had proper enquiries been made and correct legal advice given.

“We urge any trafficking victims who feel they have received an unjust conviction to contact the CCRC and we will investigate their case at no cost to the applicant.”

The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.

