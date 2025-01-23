National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Child with special needs missed months of education because of council bureaucracy
A Trafford child has missed months of education despite the council identifying a suitable tutor within a fortnight of them leaving mainstream school, a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report has revealed.
The child has an Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan because of their special educational needs. They were no longer able to attend their mainstream school in September 2023. The school found a tutor within two weeks and within two months Trafford council found two special schools with places immediately available.
But instead of putting arrangements in place as soon as it could, the council delayed looking at the child’s case at funding panel meetings for months. And when it did tackle the case, it only looked at funding for the tutor, despite the school placement being available immediately.
The council waited another month to look at the placement option but then decided to investigate more local options, including a special class at a mainstream school which had already been unsuccessful.
The child eventually started at the special school in April 2024.
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, Ms Amerdeep Somal said:
“We regularly make findings of service failure in cases about EHC plans, to acknowledge where matters outside a council's control have largely prevented it from meeting its statutory duty. The national shortage of educational psychologists, for example, causes delays to EHC needs assessments.
“But in this case the system could have worked as designed. The child should have missed, at most, two weeks of education after the emergency review. Instead, the council's internal bureaucracy added months of avoidable delay.
“The council has told me it is already taking steps to improve the timeliness of its decision making for children who are unable to attend school, and I welcome this proactive response.
“I hope the further recommendations I have made will ensure other children’s cases are dealt with as swiftly as possible.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the mother and child and pay them £3,600 for the missed education, and a further £750 for the significant and avoidable distress the mother suffered.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council has agreed to review current arrangements for making decisions about EHC assessments and plans, to ensure it can make decisions within the statutory timescales. It will also ensure it records sufficient detail to demonstrate its decision making in individual cases.
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Somerset failed to act on agreed Ombudsman recommendation23/01/2025 09:15:00
Somerset Council has been criticised by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman for taking too long to put in place Speech and Language therapy for a teenager with special educational needs, following an earlier complaint.
Essex couple unable to spend as much time as they wanted in final days because of council decision17/01/2025 10:20:00
An Essex woman was not able to spend as much time as she wanted with her husband in his final weeks because the county council moved him to a care placement further away from the family home, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman investigation finds Brentwood gatekeeping homelessness applications10/01/2025 10:10:00
A Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation has found Brentwood council has been gatekeeping access to its homelessness services when people approach it for help.
Ombudsman publishes Annual Report and Accounts 2023-2418/12/2024 16:15:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has laid its Annual Report and Accounts before parliament (on 16 December), for the period April 2023 – March 2024.
Luton told to fix benefits backlog by Ombudsman13/12/2024 11:20:00
Luton Borough Council is improving the way it administers benefits appeals after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found it had a backlog of cases dating back five years.
Manchester mum had to live in unsafe accommodation for 18 months longer than necessary, Ombudsman says06/12/2024 10:20:00
A Manchester mum had to live in an unsuitable and unsafe flat with her disabled son for 18 months longer than she should have, according to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Disabled Worcestershire child had to live in an unsuitable home for far too long because of councils’ errors06/12/2024 09:20:00
A Worcestershire child with significant and complex needs had to live in an unsuitable home for far longer than necessary because Bromsgrove and Worcestershire councils made a catalogue of errors when adapting a home to their needs.
Care homes reminded about clarity of contracts following Ombudsman investigation29/11/2024 11:15:00
A man complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman that The Grange Care Home had agreed to refund his mother’s estate money it had received as FNC payments, but then the care home then went back on this verbal agreement and did not refund the money.