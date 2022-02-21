Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Childcare providers no longer required to tell Ofsted about confirmed COVID-19 cases
From 21 February, childcare providers do not have to notify Ofsted of any COVID-19 cases at their setting, whether in staff or children.
The Department for Education has decided that from today (21 February 2021), if you are a childcare provider, you are no longer required to notify Ofsted, or the childminder agency with which you are registered, of any COVID-19 cases in the setting, whether that is of a child or staff member.
You also do not have to submit notifications for any cases that have happened in the last 14 days.
It remains a legal requirement under the Early years foundation stage (EYFS) statutory framework to report cases of serious illness. You should notify Ofsted as soon as practical, and in any case within 14 days of a notifiable event happening.
For information about what is classed as a notifiable event or serious incident and what to tell Ofsted, please refer to our guidance on reporting a serious childcare incident.
