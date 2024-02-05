WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Childcare workers deserve £15 an hour minimum wage - TUC
Union body says £1k sweetener is “too little, too late”
Commenting on the announcement that the government is offering £1,000 to new childcare staff in 20 areas amid concerns about the rollout of free childcare hours to two-year-olds in just two months' time, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“This is too little, too late.
“It does nothing to address the retention crisis in childcare, or this Tory government’s chronic underfunding of the childcare sector over the last 13 years.
“Caring for and educating young children is skilled work, and the overwhelmingly female workforce deserves decent pay and conditions.
“Ministers must introduce a £15 an hour minimum wage for childcare workers, and work with unions to upskill staff and stop the race to the bottom on pay and conditions.
“And they should require childcare employers to end the use of zero-hours contracts and pay decent sick pay to all workers.”
TUC analysis published in August found every English region was struggling to recruit childcare workers.
Nearly all (95%) of English councils who responded to a Coram survey said that childcare providers in their area were having difficulty recruiting childcare workers – and eight in 10 (80%) local authorities described it as “very difficult”.
Editors Note’s
- A plan for the care workforce: In August, the TUC launched a call for a comprehensive strategy for the care workforce in England: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/every-english-region-struggling-recruit-childcare-workers#:~:text=The%20analysis%20suggests%20childcare%20recruitment,the%20right%20skills%20and%20experience.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
