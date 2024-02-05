Childcare workers deserve £15 an hour minimum wage - TUC

Union body says £1k sweetener is “too little, too late”

Commenting on the announcement that the government is offering £1,000 to new childcare staff in 20 areas amid concerns about the rollout of free childcare hours to two-year-olds in just two months' time, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“This is too little, too late.

“It does nothing to address the retention crisis in childcare, or this Tory government’s chronic underfunding of the childcare sector over the last 13 years.

“Caring for and educating young children is skilled work, and the overwhelmingly female workforce deserves decent pay and conditions.

“Ministers must introduce a £15 an hour minimum wage for childcare workers, and work with unions to upskill staff and stop the race to the bottom on pay and conditions.

“And they should require childcare employers to end the use of zero-hours contracts and pay decent sick pay to all workers.”