'Child-first' coaching campaign launched

Play Their Way has been developed with insight gathered from current grassroots coaches, as well as via focus groups and workshops with children and young people.

Children’s enjoyment of sport and physical activity is being put front and centre of a new campaign aimed at coaches.

Play Their Way has been developed by the Children’s Coaching Collaborative, of which we are one of 17 partner organisations.

The campaign’s aim is to build a ‘child-first’ coaching movement and it was launched this morning with a special event at Peckham BMX Club, which is already changing the lives of young people through their child-first approach to coaching.

With the campaign aligning so closely with the goals of our strategy, it’s no surprise our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has welcomed its launch.

“Positive experiences for children and young people are at the heart of Uniting the Movement – and child-first coaching is an important part of this,” he said.

“Our research tells us that for children, ‘fun’ is the primary reason for taking part in sport and activity. They will want to take part if they enjoy it.

“It’s vital that we put fun and enjoyment at the centre of sport and activity and give our children and young people the chance to shape their sporting experiences to boost activity levels.

“We look forward to working with our partners and supporting the amazing coaches across the UK. We want to give all children the chance to have their say – and play their way.”

